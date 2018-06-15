Why purpose-based investments work better than investing for mere returns

Nirmal Rewaria

A fund worth Rs 1 crore or an education fund worth Rs 10 lakh!

Choose your pick. Most people will be attracted towards the first. However, the probability of achieving the second one is very high. And that's not because the quantum is low.

Although finance is more about logic and analysis, investor behaviour has a lot to do with emotions and purpose. Hence, the stock market operates on a universally known phenomenon of greed and fear.

So, what happens when we chase returns? When we are not driven by a purpose, we constantly chase a higher return even if the fund is performing at the desired return due to greed. We may never book profit and let the risks remain open forever. The target becomes unlimited and when the stock market cycle changes one ends up eroding his profit, sometimes the capital as well. Also, negative market sentiment shakes the sand from under our feet and we start fearing losses and become blindfolded to our returns. The probability of achieving return-based targets lowers further. One also tends to take more risks since the investment products are return-based and subject to higher risks and expenses.

When one is driven by a sense of purpose, what drives you is the achievement of a goal. One operates with a clear time driven goal and discipline and your contribution to the fund does not deviate with the ups and downs of the stock market. You are constantly focussed on your goals and will choose your investment products carefully.



The first and the foremost step is to define your goal. This is basic and needs no explanation. Goals can be for planning your education or retirement. Even if you want to build a billion dollar wealth pot, make it a goal.



Assign it a target period by when you want to accomplish: say 5 years, 10 years or more.



Make periodic contributions like weekly, monthly, quarterly or yearly.



Be disciplined in your contributions and do not miss it no matter what.



Review your goals, time, contributions and investment products periodically without fail.



Your investment journey through the path defined by a goal also gives you a sense of pride with achieving milestones! Imagine, you are practising to trek any mountain or you are practising to trek the Mount Everest! The actions are the same but the journey is far more enthralling in the latter.



The accomplishment of a goal will take you a step further and you can start planning for future goals, thus ticking off each and every item from your bucket list and moving towards a more fulfilling life.

To conclude, saying that investing for mere returns is like driving a car without knowing your destination.