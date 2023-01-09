 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Why mid and small-caps are poised for a good run in 2023

Janakiraman R
Jan 09, 2023 / 09:47 AM IST

The sharp decline in returns from small-cap funds over the past one year should not deter investors. A revival in the property cycle, consumer spending post-Covid-19 and a repair of household balance sheets is good news.

As 2023 begins, it is perhaps useful to gaze back and look for trends in equity and category returns. An investor hopes that such trends may help in building a strategy for the next three years.

The last three years were quite eventful. From a longer perspective, how have the mid- and small-cap segments fared relative to large caps over differing lengths of times?

Mid-cap and small-cap funds are more volatile than large-cap funds, but they should be part of your portfolio

Past performance can deter future outperformance

Mid-caps have clearly delivered better returns over the long term. This relative outperformance holds true even on a risk-adjusted basis. This illustrates the need for an investor, especially a young one, to have a healthy exposure to mid-caps in her portfolio.

