Why investing in emerging markets may pay off over the next decade

Emerging markets offer exciting investment opportunities at this point in time. Investors are looking at the prospect of higher returns from emerging markets, as they often experience faster economic growth. However, higher returns are usually accompanied by significant risks such as political instability, currency volatility and illiquidity. Also, there are challenges in identifying the right markets and instruments to participate in this opportunity.

First, what are emerging markets? Various entities have different parameters to classify a particular country as an emerging market. At this point in time, about 20-24 countries fit this bill. But all these markets have few common characteristics: a) reasonable economic size; b) sustained economic growth; c) they are open to investments from foreigners and d) regulatory framework aimed at developing capital markets & protecting investor interests. Critically, an emerging market economy is transitioning from a low-income, less-developed model towards an industrial economy with a higher standard of living.

Changing global growth engines

The global growth engine has been shifting towards emerging markets. The share of emerging economies in global GDP has risen from 38 percent in 1990 to 60 percent in 2019. As we are all aware, consumer demand in the US and other significant developed economies has traditionally been the major driver of global growth. However, in the past decade, global growth has primarily been coming from the burgeoning middle class in the emerging markets, and this trend is likely to continue. To put things in perspective:

-The size of the global middle class increased from 1.8 billion in 2009 to about 3.5 billion people in 2017 and is expected to grow to some 4 billion by 2021 and reach 5.3 billion by 2030.

-Middle-class spending is expected to grow from about $37 trillion in 2017 to $64 trillion by 2030, accounting for a third of GDP growth. Most of it will be driven by the growing consuming classes in emerging economies.

Over the years, emerging markets have made significant investments towards research and development, led by China. Strong corporate performance of the emerging markets has also been recognized globally, with the increasing representation of emerging markets in the Fortune 500 list, especially the top 7 emerging markets (E7) – from just 13 percent of companies in Fortune 500 in 2010 to 29 percent in 2020 – outpacing almost every other segment.

Globally, there is a lot of innovation taking place and impacting our day-to-day lives by disrupting various industries and will have investment implications. At this point of time, very few innovators are listed on the Indian stock markets. India may be the fifth-largest economy, but our market cap is about USD 2.1 trillion India accounts for less than three percent of the global market capitalization. In contrast, the emerging markets account for 25 percent of the global market capitalization. Further, the emerging economies taken as a group are very different from each other. Some such as Brazil and Russia are primarily commodity-driven economies, while China is manufacturing-driven. India is service-oriented. Investing entails risk. And risk cannot be eliminated but only reduced by diversification. Diversifying investments across asset classes and also within the asset class is vital to manage risk.

Subdued market returns

Though emerging markets have done well in terms of GDP growth, returns from equities were subdued in the recent past. In the last ten years, emerging markets have underperformed US markets, which generated healthy returns. So, the key question is what is the way forwards in terms of prospects of EMs versus DMs?

Over the last 33 years, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index has outperformed the All Country World Index (and hence developed markets also). Interestingly, Emerging Markets have outperformed/underperformed the world markets in alternate decades. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index outperformed in the 1980s and then in the 2000s. Going by their nature, the coming decade could belong to Emerging Markets. The risk-reward is particularly attractive, as Emerging markets (+2.49 percent CAGR) have underperformed the All Country World Index (+6.10 percent CAGR) over the last 13 years.

The United States has taken full advantage of the US Dollar’s status as the preferred currency. Also, interest rates are at the lowest and corporate taxes are very low too. Because the US markets provided 13 percent annualized returns in the last ten years, the odds are against the continuance of such a performance.

While emerging markets have delivered sustained growth and corporate earnings, stock returns have been below par. Now, the combination of a clear downward trend in interest rates, better growth ahead and historical underperformance offers a better risk-adjusted returns opportunity.

Hence there is a compelling case for emerging markets. But within EMs, actual returns and risks can vary meaningfully. Only a seasoned investor can take a call on the markets, industries and stocks to invest. But investors are better off investing in an emerging market mutual fund. But do take note of:-The track record of the fund and fund manager

-The track record of the firm and its investment expertise.

(The writer is the Chief Investment Officer-Equities, PGIM India Mutual Fund)