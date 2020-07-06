Why every millennial must have insurance?

What’s the most important lesson we have all learnt in this COVID-19 pandemic?

Our health is wealth. The virus is unpredictable and it spreads just as fast. We can only protect ourselves so much with social distancing and wearing masks and so on. But how can we protect ourselves from the financial damage from hospitalisation, if we fall sick? That’s where health insurance comes in.

Welcome to Moneycontrol’s personal finance classroom for the millennial, Season 2. In this season, we go on a money journey with the young millennial to protect his health and wealth.

You could be just fresh out of college or into your first job, or perhaps even in the second or third one. You’re looking to make pots of money. You have financial and social goals.

In this season we tell you all about managing money during COVID-19 times. But before we talk money, we must build a strong foundation. In Episode 1, we spoke about how fresh graduates should approach the job scene. What should you do if your job offer has been taken back or you have to settle for a lower-than-previously-negotiated salary?

In our next episode (Episode 2), we will talk insurance. What is insurance and why is it such an important part of wealth creation? Why do you need health insurance and why is it non-negotiable? Moneycontrol’s social media editor Raksha Bihani talks to Moneycontrol’s personal finance editor, Kayezad E. Adajania on what insurance really is. Do not think of investments before getting yourself an insurance first. Episode 2 will tell you why.

Do join us on July 8 (Wednesday) at 6 pm on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.