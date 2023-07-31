Why ESG is a crucial investment despite the sceptics

ESG Investing

In the first six months of 2023, India experienced extreme weather events on 143 of the 181 days, as per data collated by the Centre for Science and Environment and Down To Earth. The data sourced from the Disaster Management Division of the India Meteorological Department and media reports noted that 651 lives were lost and 1 million hectares of crop area were affected. (image) It’s not as though floods and heatwaves didn’t occur before. But anyone following newspaper headlines...