    Why ESG is a crucial investment despite the sceptics

    To achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, an estimated $125 trillion is needed for climate investments globally. India alone will require $160 billion per year, three times the current investment levels, to reach its target by 2030.

    Chirag Mehta
    Ghazal Jain
    July 31, 2023 / 07:36 AM IST
    ESG Investing

    In the first six months of 2023, India experienced extreme weather events on 143 of the 181 days, as per data collated by the Centre for Science and Environment and Down To Earth. The data sourced from the Disaster Management Division of the India Meteorological Department and media reports noted that 651 lives were lost and 1 million hectares of crop area were affected. It's not as though floods and heatwaves didn't occur before. But anyone following newspaper headlines...

