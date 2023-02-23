Why are more investors investing in passive funds?

Ever since the emergence of passively managed equity funds, the build-up in assets under management (AUM) in passives has been significant. This is largely due to performance-related issues. There are certain limitations in actively-managed funds, which weighs on performance. They have to have a cash component to manage redemptions. The corresponding benchmark, for example, the Nifty 50 or Sensex, is by definition always fully invested.

Sometimes actively managed funds take “cash calls”, i.e., deliberately have a part of the portfolio in cash, in a bearish market. However, in bull market movements, the cash call would be a drag on performance.

And of course, the expenses. An actively managed fund has to outperform the benchmark, net of expenses and outperform passively managed peers, net of the relatively-higher expenses.

However, there is a perception issue here. In index funds, whose job is to mimic the underlying index, they have a cash component to manage redemptions and a bit of expenses. There is a tracking error as well, as 100 percent correspondence with the benchmark is not possible.

Joydeep Sen is a corporate trainer (debt markets) and author