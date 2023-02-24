 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

Where to invest Rs 10 lakh today? Rushabh Desai bets on these 4 sectors

Bhavya Dua
Feb 24, 2023 / 02:19 PM IST

Rushabh Desai, a Mumbai-based financial planner, recommends taking advantage of the US and China market corrections to incorporate global exposure in your portfolio.

Rushabh Desai is the founder of Rupee With Rushabh Investment Services, which he started in 2020, after being an AMFI-registered mutual fund distributor for two years. But he started his career in the financial services industry much before in 2008, which coincided with the global financial crisis that began with the Lehman Brothers crash.

One of the strong memories he shares of joining the industry at that time was seeing the amount of money investors lost and at the same time the amount of money that was made by the ones who invested during that market crash and held for the long term.

To see that first-hand and not as historical data shaped and prepared him tremendously for the future, he says.

With an experience of over a decade, Desai has seen many market cycles and has a rich experience in mutual funds, financial planning, portfolio management, wealth management and family office. In a conversation with Moneycontrol, he tells us where we can invest Rs 10 lakh today.