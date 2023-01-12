 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Where to invest Rs 10 lakh today? Tata MF’s Rahul Singh is betting on these 3 sectors

Bhavya Dua
Jan 12, 2023 / 01:03 PM IST

The Tata Mutual Fund's Chief Investment Officer (Equities) says debt allocation will play a crucial role over the next two years. A combination of short-term funds, target maturity funds, and dynamic bond funds is good for debt allocation, which should be around 30-40%

The Rs 40-trillion Indian mutual funds (MF) industry has seen many instances of fund managers moving on to set up their own portfolio management service (PMS) or alternate investment fund (AIF) offices.

Tracking net asset values (NAV) on a daily basis, performances on a monthly basis, trying to keep ahead of intense competition, and meeting investor expectations consistently can be daunting for fund managers after a while.

Sometimes, all these can lead to having to take short-term calls on portfolios. Since PMS and AIFs come with lock-in periods in some cases, and both call for higher minimal investment values compared to mutual funds, investors understand the need to stick around and be patient. MFs, on the other hand, see a lot more frequent inflows and outflows.

But Rahul Singh, Chief Investment Officer - Equities at Tata Mutual Fund, is an exception. After having spent nearly two decades outside the Indian MF industry and having set up an AIF named Ampersand Capital Investment Advisors LLP, Singh moved to Tata Asset Management Co Ltd in June 2018. Here, he heads equity funds.

Singh started his career at CRISIL Ltd, one of India’s premier credit agencies as an analyst. Later, he worked at Citibank’s institutional research division, and then at Standard Chartered Securities, a part of Standard Chartered Bank, as an analyst.

Singh spoke to Bhavya Dua of Moneycontrol on where to invest Rs 10 lakh today. Edited excerpts of the interaction: