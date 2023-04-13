 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
When should you sell your mutual funds?

Dev Ashish
Apr 13, 2023 / 03:31 PM IST

While regular and unnecessary churn is best avoided, it is important to know when to exit a mutual fund. You should not neglect your exit strategy just to avoid paying taxes

When a fund underperforms for a few months or quarters, you shouldn’t exit in a hurry.

Investors spend a considerable amount of time picking the best funds. But generally, they are not very clear about how and when to exit/sell the same funds. More often than not, they end up not exiting, at times citing diversification. This leads to a cluttered portfolio — a ‘zoo’ of different funds.

While regular and unnecessary churn is best avoided (as it leads to frictional costs in the form of capital gains taxation), it is still important to know when to exit a fund. You cannot neglect your exit strategy just to avoid paying taxes. Taxes are a reality of life, so you need to optimise your strategy for taxes.

Here is how to go about deciding when to exit your mutual funds.

Exit due to fund under-performance