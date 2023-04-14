 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

When should you increase your VPF contributions?

Dev Ashish
Apr 14, 2023 / 11:02 AM IST

While the employer’s contribution is restricted to a maximum of 12%, as an employee, you can increase your contribution further through Voluntary Provident Fund, over and above the mandatory 12 percent. Here is a guide on how and when to do it.

EPF is a solid debt product but it will not be enough for your retirement.

As a salaried employee, you make regular contributions to your EPF (employees’ provident fund). This is deducted from your salary every month. Under current EPF rules, you have to mandatorily contribute 12 percent of your salary to the EPF account and your employer matches this (including the employees’ pension scheme or EPS part).

While the employer’s contribution is restricted to a maximum of 12 percent, as an employee, you can increase your contribution further through Voluntary Provident Fund (VPF), over and above the mandatory 12 percent.

Is it worth?

EPF is good but no longer fully tax-free