When should you enter the equity market? Depends on whether you are a trader, investor or speculator

One of the most commonly asked questions is, “What is the best time to invest in the market?"

Ample research is available on the subject that speaks about the merits of staying invested , highlighting the impact of missing out on the best days of the market. Conversely, there are counter-arguments that show the advantages of staying out of the markets during corrections.

Both analyses have limitations of using historical data. Therefore, it’s important to use it in conjunction with other important approaches to answer this question.

So, which are the best days to invest in the market?

Generally speaking, each answer to this question is different and based on the context.

For instance, if you ask Google “the best days to invest in stock markets,” the first result is “Monday is the best day to invest in the market for traders.” On the other hand, the sixth result says, “Friday is the best day to invest in the markets for investors.”

Hence, it is important to develop an understanding of the types of market participants to not use the term ‘investor’ loosely.

Participants

-Traders

-Speculators

-Investors

Traders participate in the market to benefit from volatility. The days with high volatility are the best for them.

Speculators participate to benefit from the favourable outcomes of events. They prefer investment periods with uncertain events.

Investors participate to achieve specific financial goals. They follow a financial plan and deploy money accordingly. For them, the best days to invest in the market are those that are outlined by their financial plans.

With this context, let's answer ‘what is the best time to invest’ question through three approaches: historical data, human psyche and probability analyses.

Historical data

Let’s say you invested Rs 100 in the Nifty on April 1, 1995 and stayed on till today (around 6500 trading days). The value of this investment would be Rs 1325 (CAGR of 10.5 percent).

During this period, there were nearly 3450 days with positive returns. Had you stayed out on seven of the best days of the market (1 percent of the trading days), the investment would have grown to Rs 695 (CAGR of 7.5 percent).

Therefore, based on this approach, patience is key. Considering that we are talking about the long-term investor, just being present is enough.

Human Psyche

Now, let us analyse the emotions an investor goes through in his investment lifecycle.

It’s generally difficult to invest in a falling market than a rising one.

The maximum participation in equity comes during bull markets. During this phase, there is a positive atmosphere due to an economic uptick and greater investment activity. Conversely, bearish markets increase investor skepticism and make them tentative about investing. This behaviour is reflected through the changes in volumes during these phases.

Doesn’t seem right, does it? Demand in the market increases with higher prices, while the demand falls with cheaper assets.

Well, this is how the human psyche influences investing behaviour. Hence, for long-term investors, the best bet is to stick to investment plans during volatile markets and, at times, double down on investments that may be discounted during bear markets.

Probability Analyses

Probability weighted return calculations are effective in computing expected outcomes from an asset class with multiple probable return trajectories. This analysis can help understand the expected return outcomes.

Let’s understand how this approach can help us answer the question.

An investor is looking to invest in a Nifty ETF for, say, 10 years. The Nifty today is at 15,000 and is expected to be at 50,000 by 2031. He must decide whether to invest in the Nifty today, or wait for a correction.

Since there is no certainty of a correction, let’s assign probabilities to the Nifty level over two weeks:

Nifty

- 12,000; 50 percent (investor feels that this is a highly likely outcome)

-15,000; 20 percent

- 18,000; 20 percent

- 20,000; 10 percent

Now, if we consider the above-mentioned levels and compute the probability weighted returns, what we see is that the expected outcome is similar to the likely return from current levels!

Wait, what?

Yes, the investor can expect almost the same return over the next 10 years if he invests today (at 15,000) rather than delaying his decision by 2 weeks (13.3 percent v/s 12.8 percent).

All these three approaches direct us to one answer. For long-term investors, it is advisable to get in early, systematically plan their investments over time and stay put.

One word of caution though.

This approach might not work if you have certainty about futuristic outcomes.

But let’s get real. If you knew what the market would do tomorrow, you would not be reading this post and neither would you be doing your jobs. You would’ve invested all your wealth on that “certain” market outcome hoping to make a killing of a lifetime.