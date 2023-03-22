 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

Banking mutual funds turn sour; what’s the outlook for them amid the global turmoil?

Abhinav Kaul
Mar 22, 2023 / 12:07 PM IST

Optimists had hoped that global dislocations would not impact Indian banks, but data shows otherwise. Banking funds have delivered the worst returns among all the mutual fund categories at -9.13 percent since the start of the year.

Indian banks are falling because of the FPI selling pressure.

The Indian banking sector, hurt by a foreign investor selloff triggered by dislocations such as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and the takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS, offers investors a buying opportunity thanks to the drop in stock valuations, experts say.

As a category, banking mutual funds have delivered the worst returns at -9.13 percent since the start of the year, data available with Value Research shows. The category delivered a more than 21 percent return in 2022.

To be sure, fund houses have variations of banking sector funds; some focus on private sector banks, some on public sector banks and others invest in both as well as financial companies. Some schemes are actively managed and some passively managed.

The Indian banking sector performed well last year with an uptick in loan growth, a sharp, sequential net interest margin (NIM) improvement, and continued reduction in stress levels. Improvement in asset quality was led by lower slippages and relatively stable recoveries or upgrades. Also read | Diamonds in the dust: Favourite midcap stocks of MF and PMS that hit 52-week low

Let’s take a look at what’s ailing the sector, the global setup and how mutual fund investors can navigate the market during this phase.