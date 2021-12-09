MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Register Now! Special webinar on Benefits of investing in US market at 4 pm on 10th December, 2021
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

What is a corporate bond fund?

Moneycontrol PF Team
December 09, 2021 / 02:34 PM IST

Corporate bond funds are debt schemes that invest at least 80 percent of their assets in the highest rated (AAA and AA+) bonds issued by companies. Many corporate bond funds also allocate money to government securities, since there is no credit risk involved. There is no restriction on the duration of the portfolio of the scheme. While many run short-duration portfolios, others invest in medium-duration bonds, typically in the range of four to seven years, in search of better yields.

Twenty corporate bond schemes manage assets worth Rs 1,59,919 crore as on October 31, 2021, as per data released by AMFI. Given the low credit risk, these are suitable investment options for risk-averse investors.

In search of safety- corporate bonds
Moneycontrol PF Team
Tags: #debt funds #investing #personal finance
first published: Dec 9, 2021 02:34 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.