What is a corporate bond fund?

Corporate bond funds are debt schemes that invest at least 80 percent of their assets in the highest rated (AAA and AA+) bonds issued by companies. Many corporate bond funds also allocate money to government securities, since there is no credit risk involved. There is no restriction on the duration of the portfolio of the scheme. While many run short-duration portfolios, others invest in medium-duration bonds, typically in the range of four to seven years, in search of better yields.

Twenty corporate bond schemes manage assets worth Rs 1,59,919 crore as on October 31, 2021, as per data released by AMFI. Given the low credit risk, these are suitable investment options for risk-averse investors.