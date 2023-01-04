 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What InCred Money’s acquisition of Orowealth tells us about the wealth-tech industry

Abhinav Kaul
Jan 04, 2023 / 11:37 AM IST

Tighter SEBI guidelines around mutual fund distribution and advisory services, investors’ reluctance to pay a fee, and low awareness have forced robo-advisors to keep reinventing the wheel.

The acquisition of Orowealth by InCred Capital has come at a time when SEBI has tightened the norms governing registered investment advisors.

In late December 2022, InCred Group, a diversified financial services company, acquired Orowealth, one of India’s first robo-advisors. Orowealth will now be relaunched as InCred Money, and will focus on offering alternate and traditional investments like mutual funds (MF) to customers. It will also build a network of distributors who wish to service their own customers by using InCred Money’s online platform.

“In the next decade, the democratisation of investment opportunities covering the mass affluent and retail segments will be driven by digital platforms that unlock access to non-traditional assets for investors as well as their advisors,” said Bhupinder Singh, founder and group chief executive officer of InCred Group.

Vijay Kuppa, co-founder of Orowealth, will lead InCred Money as the CEO going forward.

The new path
Orowealth, a digital-first wealth and investment platform, was founded in 2016 by three IIT Bombay batchmates: Nitin Agrawal, Vijay Kuppa and Yogesh Powar. It was one of the earliest robo advisors in India and offered direct plans (where the investor puts money in directly, without going through a distributor) for a nominal fee.

But Orowealth was mainly a robo-advisor that provided financial advisory services, completely online, for a fee. Robo advisory platforms offer end-to-end digital services, with no dependence on human agents or physical interaction and, a hands-off, data-driven approach to investment selection.