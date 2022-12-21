 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What do senior citizens want from Budget 2023? Higher basic exemption and health insurance deduction limits

Preeti Kulkarni
Dec 21, 2022 / 08:35 AM IST

Increased cost of healthcare for senior citizens, particularly post COVID-19, warrants a higher deduction limit for premiums as well as routine medical expenses, say financial planners.

As Union Budget 2023 is likely to be the last full-year Budget before the 2024 general elections in the country, individual tax-payers are hoping that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will announce a slew of tax benefits on February 1.

Increase in basic exemption threshold and section 80C limit of Rs 1.5 lakh, simpler capital gains tax structure, sops for housing sector, more tax reliefs under the new tax regime, and so on, are some of the key items on tax-payers’ wish-list this year.

For senior citizens (individuals over 60 years of age) raising the basic exemption threshold from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, at par with that of very senior citizens (those over the age of 80 years) is a key demand. This is the limit up to which income is not subject to tax.

In addition, there are several other needs that financial planners feel the finance minister ought to address in this Budget.

Allow tax deductions on medical expenses for all
Senior citizens who have purchased health insurance policies can claim tax deductions of up to Rs 50,000 under Section 80D on premiums paid. If their children pay premiums on their behalf, they can avail of this deduction.