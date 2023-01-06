 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What do millennials and GenZ want from Union Budget 2023? Increase in capex to improve education infrastructure and employability

Bhavya Dua
Jan 06, 2023 / 09:17 AM IST

Sharper focus on making India’s education infrastructure stand at par with universities abroad and creating enough job opportunities to prevent brain drain from the country should be prioritised, say financial planners.

Union Budget 2023 is likely to be the last full-year Budget before the 2024 general elections in the country. This gives the government the opportunity to play it out well for the youth of the country.

The population of newly-added and soon-to-be-added taxpayers expects Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to focus on increased capital expenditure to provide adequate educational facilities and employment opportunities to them.

Easing the process of income tax filing, hike in standard deduction, tax reliefs for the gig economy, and increasing the benefits on education loan, are some of the items on the wish-list of the millennials in the country.

For the people falling in the age bracket of 21-26 years, spending on electronic products accounts for a large pie of their total expenditure. Thus, the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme introduced for smartphones in 2021, giving an incentive support of 1-4 percent over a four-year period, should be revised in Budget 2023, feel youngsters. “The government should look to boost this incentive support to 5 percent,” says Rishi Singh, 22, a masters’ student at Masters Union School of Business.

In addition, there are several other needs that financial planners and early earners feel need to be addressed in the Budget this year.

Lower income tax slabs and increased deductions amidst layoffs