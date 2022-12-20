What attracted mutual funds to KFin Technologies’ IPO anchor round?

KFin Technologies, which is in the process of going public, recently raised Rs 675 crore from 44 investors, including Goldman Sachs Funds, Carmignac Portfolio, Aberdeen Standard SICAV, Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius, Morgan Stanley and Copthall Mauritius Investment.

The company, a Registrar and Transfer (R&T) agent, launched its Initial Public Offering (IPO), which comprises only an Offer for Sale (OFS) by its promoter, on December 19. Data published by the stock exchanges showed that the Rs 1,500 crore issue was subscribed 0.55 times on day one.

KFin Technologies provides investor solutions, including transaction origination and processing for mutual funds (MFs). It is the largest investor solutions provider to Indian MFs, based on the number of asset management companies (AMCs) to which it provided services (24 out of 41 as of September, representing 59 percent of the market).

Computer Age Management Systems (CAMS) is the closest rival to KFin in the Rs 40 trillion Indian MF industry.

As per the anchor intimation letter by KFin Technologies, out of the total allocation of 18.4 million equity shares to the anchor investors, 6.9 million, or 37.78 percent of the total, were allocated to eight domestic MFs through a total of 17 schemes.

The anchor round

Notably, only the fund houses serviced by the R&T agent subscribed to the shares in the anchor round. These fund houses were Nippon India, Axis, Mirae Asset, Edelweiss, UTI, Canara Robeco, Motilal Oswal and Sundaram. Among the fund houses, Nippon India Mutual Fund (one scheme) had the biggest allocation at 7.41 percent of the overall anchor round, while Axis Mutual Fund also picked 7.41 percent of the overall anchor allocation via three schemes. An executive with a mutual fund house, requesting anonymity, said the R&T business has only two players, having started off with 15. “In my personal opinion, R&T is a very high exit barrier business, and once you get in, it is very difficult to replace,” the person said. What do the brokerages say? Brokerages have a neutral to subscribe rating on the issue. According to Cholamandalam Securities, KFin Technologies is a diversified multi-asset servicing platform and is well-positioned to benefit from strong growth across large markets in India and South East Asia. The brokerage has a ‘subscribe’ rating on the issue. KRChoksey Shares and Securities, which has a ‘neutral’ rating on the issue, said: “Significant disruptions in its information technology systems or breaches of data security could adversely affect its business and reputation.” The brokerage also flagged that certain legal proceedings involving the company, subsidiaries, group companies and certain directors were pending at different levels of adjudication before various courts, tribunals and authorities. KFin Technologies, established in 2017, offers services and solutions to asset managers and corporate issuers across asset classes in India, while in Malaysia, the Philippines and Hong Kong, it provides investor solutions such as transaction origination and processing for mutual funds and private retirement plans. Harshad Chetanwala, co-founder of MyWealthGrowth.com, said KFin Technologies’ closest competitor is CAMS, which has done well in pockets for its investors after listing. However, year-to-date, the stock is down by 20 percent. “Hence, it is not an easy call for investors. One of the biggest advantages KFin Tech and CAMS have is there are only two R&T players from the asset management perspective at present and the asset management business has a long way to go. The preference of investors will change over the period from conservation of wealth i.e. banking to accumulation and growth i.e. investing. Considering the increasing confidence of fund managers in AMCs, if someone is bullish on AMCs, they may also like businesses such as KFin Tech or CAMS. Along with AMCs, KFin tech also offers services to AIFs (Alternative Investment Funds), wealth managers and pension funds,” he said. The risk factors Kirtan Shah, founder and CEO of Credence Wealth Advisors LLP, believes that capitalisation in India is still at a very nascent stage. “MFs themselves are aware of how significantly they've grown over the last three years, and how much business they can get, and hence business that KFin Tech can get,” he said. At the same time, Shah warned that the biggest negative factor is Karvy, because of which the firm has changed its name to KFin Tech. “This is a big negative because Karvy is holding some stake and Karvy is already fighting a legal battle for mis-appropriately handling investors’ funds in the past. Otherwise, if look you look at the valuation, the growth story, everything else look decent,” Shah said. Moneycontrol reached out to Sreekanth Nadella, MD & CEO, KFin Technologies, with queries on Karvy’s exposure to the company. His response is awaited.

