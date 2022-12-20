 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What attracted mutual funds to KFin Technologies’ IPO anchor round?

Abhinav Kaul
Dec 20, 2022 / 01:08 PM IST

As per the anchor intimation letter by KFin Technologies, out of the total allocation of 18.4 million equity shares to anchor investors, 6.9 million, or 37.78 percent of the total, were allocated to eight domestic mutual funds through a total of 17 schemes.

KFin Technologies, which is in the process of going public, recently raised Rs 675 crore from 44 investors, including Goldman Sachs Funds, Carmignac Portfolio, Aberdeen Standard SICAV, Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius, Morgan Stanley and Copthall Mauritius Investment.

The company, a Registrar and Transfer (R&T) agent, launched its Initial Public Offering (IPO), which comprises only an Offer for Sale (OFS) by its promoter, on December 19. Data published by the stock exchanges showed that the Rs 1,500 crore issue was subscribed 0.55 times on day one.

KFin Technologies provides investor solutions, including transaction origination and processing for mutual funds (MFs). It is the largest investor solutions provider to Indian MFs, based on the number of asset management companies (AMCs) to which it provided services (24 out of 41 as of September, representing 59 percent of the market).

Computer Age Management Systems (CAMS) is the closest rival to KFin in the Rs 40 trillion Indian MF industry.

