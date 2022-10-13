English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

    What are ‘modern’ treatment methods in insurance?

    Preeti Kulkarni
    October 13, 2022 / 05:36 PM IST

    Before October 2019, many health insurers did not pay for certain advanced treatment procedures on the grounds that these were unproven and ‘experimental’. However, insurance regulator IRDAI in 2019 asked insurers to cover modern procedures such as oral chemotherapy, robotic surgeries and deep brain simulation, among several others. Today, all policies in force cover such procedures, though the regulator has allowed them to impose sub-limits. It has specifically named 12 ‘modern’ procedures that insurers have to cover, as part of hospitalisation, home treatment and day care claims. In addition, insurance companies can decide to cover other modern treatment methods too.

    Advanced Benefits
    Preeti Kulkarni is a financial journalist with over 13 years of experience. Based in Mumbai, she covers the personal finance beat for Moneycontrol. She focusses primarily on insurance, banking, taxation and financial planning
    Tags: #Health Insurance #insurance #MC Mini #MCMIni #personal finance
    first published: Oct 13, 2022 05:36 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.