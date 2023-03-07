 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wedding vows, festivals, and a housie: How Priyanka Acharya wants to redefine the way money is taught to women

Khyati Dharamsi
Mar 07, 2023 / 06:29 AM IST

Trademarked in 2022, LaxmiGyaan, a financial training company set up by Mumbai-based financial expert Priyanka Acharya, uses daily life concepts to teach the art and science of money management to women.

Priyanka Acharya has been a silent spark, financially empowering women since 2016.

Priyanka Acharya is one among many financial coaches who conducts financial training camps. But aside from conducting camps specifically targeted at women savers, Acharya prefers to take a slightly different approach.

Slightly out-of-the-box, if you will.

For instance, if you are a young woman getting married, Acharya has a session specially designed for you and your spouse: The ‘7 Financial Vows’. That’s loosely based on the seven sacred rounds that the bride and groom take around the holy fire in a Hindu marriage. Similarly, come Diwali and Navratri, she holds forth a discussion among her women listeners on 9 financial vrata. That’s a take on the 9-day Navratri festival where devotees fast for nine days to seek the blessings of Goddess Durga.

Demystifying finance using concepts that touch everyday lives of women, Acharya has been a silent spark, financially empowering women since 2016.