Wedding insurance | Get the right cover for your big day

Preeti Kulkarni
Nov 28, 2022 / 08:38 AM IST

If the ceremonies were to get cancelled for some reason, losses incurred on your dream wedding can give you nightmares. Adequate insurance will ensure you live happily ever after.

Given that it is such an important (and expensive) occasion, wedding preparations, particularly in India, rarely factor in the possibility of a cancellation.

This, despite the massive amounts at stake — couples and families often spend a fortune on their big, fat extravaganzas.

“One doesn’t usually think that a wedding could get cancelled. So people are wired not to take wedding insurance. Generally, it’s the professional wedding planners who persuade families to buy such covers. There are cancellation charges for many things that are part of a wedding, and this cover reimburses those losses,” says a senior insurance official with a private sector general insurance company.

Wedding insurance not popular in India

Other companies that provide this coverage include public sector insurance companies, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, and Future Generali Insurance, among others.