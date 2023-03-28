 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol
Personal Finance

Hear from wealth managers on the tax changes to debt funds from next month

Nikhil Walavalkar
Mar 28, 2023 / 11:17 AM IST

Though there is a clear tilt towards open-ended funds, some wealth managers prefer to play it safe with target maturity funds (TMFs). Broadly, it makes sense to invest in a scheme the duration of which matches your investment time-frame.

Wealth managers recommendations of debt funds

Wealth managers are busy making the most of the small window till 31 March 2023 to deploy money into debt funds and avail the benefit of indexation. Even as these wealth managers are busy conducting webinars and conference calls with their clients, Moneycontrol asked some of them for their views. Here is what they are advising their high net worth individual (HNI) clients.

Stick to deadline

The change in taxation rules mandates that gains on purchase of units of mutual fund (MF) schemes with less than 35 percent equity on or after 1 April 2023, will be taxed as per the slab rate. There won’t be any indexation benefit. However, units bought till 31 March 2023 continue to enjoy indexation benefit. So, for investors with a minimum three years’ view, there is still scope to lock in their money and enjoy tax-efficient returns. Gains earned on sale of such units held for three years and more will get taxed at 20 percent post indexation.

Wealth managers and distributors catering to big-ticket investors are conducting webinars and conference calls with their clients to educate them about this window of opportunity. To be sure most retail investors are yet to warm up to debt funds. Most debt fund investments are from investors in higher tax slabs or those keen on compounding their money in low-risk avenues for longer tenures.