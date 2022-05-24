Weakening rupee, choppy market spell trouble for overseas students. Here’s how to manage your money

Indian students studying abroad now are in a bit of a tizzy. The falling rupee has pushed up their overall education expenses.

The Indian rupee has been in a sort of free-fall mode in May, touching record lows several times this month.

On May 19, the rupee closed at a record low of 77.73 to the US dollar, turning the spotlight on its impact on the Indian economy. In May, the rupee has so far depreciated over 1.3 percent vis-à-vis the US dollar. Besides the economy and business, its effects will also be felt by students studying abroad as also those preparing to fly out to start their courses in August or September.

Living expenses under pressure for Indian students overseas

Indian students who are already overseas need not be too concerned at the moment about their fees in rupee terms going up due to the depreciation, say experts. “Masters students tend to pay their fees at one go; undergraduate students have to pay the fees every semester. In case of most universities in the US, Europe and Singapore, the semesters start in September and then in January. So, it’s only their monthly living expenses that will take the hit (in rupee terms) at present,” says Rohan Ganeriwala, Co-founder and Director, Collegify, an education consultancy firm.

If you are entirely dependent on your parents for living expenses, they are bound to feel the pinch as they will now have to shell out more rupees to buy dollars to meet your costs abroad. Moreover, if rising inflation in the US and some European countries persists, it could push up students’ living expenses in the weeks to come. “It is a double whammy of sorts for such students and their families. Living expenses could come under pressure, and at the same time, parents would be in a difficult situation, too, with their savings affected due to the market volatility,” says Arindam Sengupta, Co-founder and Chief Investment Officer, Edufund, an education counselling firm.

On the other hand, students who have landed jobs while studying could be in a better position. “Most students who are already overseas will not be affected. They would have already paid their fees for the year and have a support system in place to take care of their living expenses. Most of them, barring students in the US, take up employment soon after they start their courses – full-time during holidays and up to 20 hours during study period,” says Naveen Chopra, Founder and Chairman, TC Global, an education consulting firm. Likewise, students who may have come down to India for summer break will not be greatly affected either.

What can you do about it?

Education counsellors and financial planners also recommend part-time assignments to meet their accommodation, food and other living expenses. “There is enough employment on campuses. Since student visas permit them to work, most international students must try to take up such jobs and most tend to do so. If university dormitory expenses are high, they should look at moving out to multiple-sharing arrangements outside the campus at cheaper rent,” says financial planner Nisreen Mamaji, CEO, Moneyworks. Beyond this and parents being liberal with their budgets to meet children’s running expenses, the options are limited.

Flying out later this year? Be mindful of currency fluctuations

The situation today is a lesson for students (and their parents) who are scheduled to leave the Indian shores for their overseas study destinations in August. Financial planners say they ought to factor in currency fluctuations over the two- or four-year course periods and carve out an education budget accordingly.

Alternatively, parents can invest in US assets if they are financially-savvy, say financial advisors. “Hedging using currency derivatives or investing in dollar-denominated assets like US stocks or bonds (bought through the liberalised remittance scheme, or LRS, route that allows Indians to send up to $2,50,000 abroad) can insulate your education corpus against currency volatility. Students who are already overseas and haven’t used this option can do so for their future expenses. Students who are planning to go abroad and their parents should explore these options to ensure that they do not suffer due to currency fluctuations," says financial planner Bhuvanaa Shreeram, Director, House of Alpha.