We want to position our credit cards as the most rewarding in India for the consumers: Yes Bank

When the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) placed Yes Bank under a month’s moratorium in March 2020, the bank had to scale down its credit card business. Rajanish Prabhu, Business Head, Credit Cards and Merchant Acquisition of Yes Bank, spoke to Moneycontrol’s Hiral Thanawala to explain where the credit card business of the bank stands now. He exudes confidence on credit card spends getting back to pre-pandemic levels. There are some key factors that he points out, which customers should keep in mind while choosing a credit card. Excerpts:

What has been the impact of the moratorium on your credit card business?

Our journey has been different from that of other commercial banks. On March 5, the RBI had imposed a moratorium on the Bank. By end-March a nationwide lockdown was announced by the Government of India to curb the spread of COVID-19. During this period, we started being more cautious and scaled down our credit card business.

We saw an uptick in issuance of new credit cards from October 2020. We had issued around 19,000 and 25,000 credit cards in October and November, respectively.

Also read: How to avoid a debt trap while using the credit card

Have you enforced restrictions or introduced new assessment methods for new credit card applications during the COVID-19 pandemic?

We have not introduced new assessment methods for issuing new credit cards during this time. We continue to evaluate new card applications as we were doing them earlier, which includes checking credit history and score, income verification, address verification and contact point before issuing the card.

Also read: How many credit cards should you have?

How do you analyse an applicant’s credit history? What is the possibility of a customer with a poor credit history receiving a YES Bank credit card?

To those coming to us with poor credit history, we typically offered a secured credit card. This card will be issued against a fixed deposit (FD) with the bank. The spending limit using the credit card will be capped at 75 per cent of the FD limit. This will help improve the credit score over a period of time.

We understand Yes Bank was a late entrant in the over-crowded credit card space. So, it went aggressive in giving offers to acquire new customers. Have you rolled back those offers and features offered to customers?

We have become more aggressive and rewards will continue to be our key proposition. We want to position our credit cards as the most rewarding in India for the consumers.

Recently, we introduced the facility allowing our card holders to share their reward points with their family members, provided they too use YES Bank credit cards. No other bank allows this. They can also pay their credit card bills using their accumulate reward points. Anyway, our reward points never expire. Soon, credit card customers will be able to redeem reward points at shops.

Do you encourage non Yes Bank account holders also to opt for your credit cards?

Yes, we encourage non-Yes Bank account holders also to take our credit cards. At present, 50 per cent of our monthly acquisition is external. We are comfortable acquiring up to 60-65 per cent credit card customers externally. We can acquire new customers by cross-selling a savings account to credit card customers and offer a bouquet of other banking services to them. Also, the credit bureau is now well equipped to evaluate a new applicant’s credit profile, which gives us the confidence to issue the card.

What is the overall outlook for credit cards as a segment in the year 2021? Do you see competition on credit card spending due to rise of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) mobile apps and mobile wallets?

At present, spends using credit cards are almost back to February 2020 levels. We are optimistic about growth in spends and are issuing new credit cards in the year 2021. The growth in spending will be seen across the segments, including the travel and hospitality sector.