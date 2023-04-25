 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Want to opt for a higher pension contribution from EPF? Deadline is May 3

Homi Mistry
Apr 25, 2023 / 04:18 PM IST

Employees opting for a higher pension contribution will be required to make the additional contribution of 1.16 percent to be moved from the employee’s share of the Provident Fund to the Pension Scheme.

The deadline to opt for higher pension is May 3

Today typically an employee drawing ‘pay’ of more than Rs 15,000 per month contributes 12 percent of pay towards employer contribution and 12 percent of pay towards employee contribution. With respect to employees, who became members before September 1, 2014, out of the employer’s contribution, 8.33 percent of Rs 15,000 (i.e. Rs 1,250 per month) is diverted to the pension scheme and the remaining is contributed towards the provident fund.

Members who joined the provident fund scheme on or after September 2014, are not eligible to make any contribution towards pension.

To illustrate with an example: