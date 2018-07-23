Want to e-verify income tax return? Check out these 5 simple methods

E-verification through Aadhar card OTP| Before logging in to e-filing portal, your Aadhar card should be linked with it to generate the OTP for e-filing. Once logged in, click Generate Aadhaar OTP to e-Verify my Return. An OTP, valid for only 10 minutes, will be sent to the registered mobile number and this can be used to e-verify your tax return. After completing this, you can download the acknowledgement from the registered email address.