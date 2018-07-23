App
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2018 12:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Want to e-verify income tax return? Check out these 5 simple methods

After filing your income tax returns, you need to get your ITR-V verified. Earlier, this was a days-long process but taxpayers can now e-verify it in minutes

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
E-verification through Net Banking | Login and check whether your bank is authorised by the Income Tax (IT) department to provide e-verification facilities. Once logged in, select an e-verify option which will redirect you to the government e-filing portal. Here, click 'My Account' and the Electronic Verification Code (EVC) will be sent to your registered email id and mobile number. Using this EVC, you can then e-verify your return.
E-verification through Aadhar card OTP| Before logging in to e-filing portal, your Aadhar card should be linked with it to generate the OTP for e-filing. Once logged in, click Generate Aadhaar OTP to e-Verify my Return. An OTP, valid for only 10 minutes, will be sent to the registered mobile number and this can be used to e-verify your tax return. After completing this, you can download the acknowledgement from the registered email address.
E-verification through government e-filing portal | To e-verify IT returns on www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in, taxpayers need to meet certain criteria - income should be less than Rs 5 lakh and you do not claim a refund. After logging in, click 'e-Verify' and the EVC is sent to your registered email address and mobile number. Use this to complete the e-verification process.
E-verification through Bank’s ATM| First check whether your bank is authorised by the IT department to provide e-verification facilities. Go to your bank’s closest ATM, swipe your card and select the PIN option for e-filing. Upon doing this, the EVC will be sent to your registered mobile number which can be used to verify your income tax returns on the e-filing portal.
E-verification through Demat account| Before using this method, you need to provide your depository details on the e-filing portal which should be confirmed by the depository itself. Then select Profile Setting on the portal and pre-validate your demat account. Choose EVC as the verification mode using a demat account. You will receive the code on your registered mobile number which can be used on e-filing portal to complete the e-verification.
First Published on Jul 23, 2018 12:45 pm

tags #Business #Income Tax #India #personal finance

