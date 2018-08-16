Want to be free from future financial worries? Start working on it now

If you think you won’t be able to lead your current lifestyle post retirement, work towards it and make it untrue. Financial stress can give you sleepless nights when you touch 60s, especially when you don’t have a blueprint of how you are going to manage a standard lifestyle when the steady stream of income stops coming.

Ideally, you should start planning for your retirement fund right from the 30s as you can save and invest more in the early stages of life and ensure a comfortable living. You should have a figure in mind, make the most of power of compounding and work towards that goal.

While deciding how much money you would need post-retirement, you should factor in a percentage of pre-retirement expenses and inflation. Once you have factored in all the expenses and post-retirement plans, create a roadmap, a mix of investments, which will create wealth for you.



Equities: Since you have time on your side, go for long-term investments. Invest in stock markets and diversify your portfolio to generate wealth. You can also look at long-term mutual funds. Once you accumulate wealth from markets, you can invest it in other instruments in later stage of your life.

Government schemes: The government keeps coming out with various schemes for retirement. Educate yourself about those schemes and start saving for them. You have to ask essential financial questions.

Public Provident Fund (PPF): It is a safest investment option as it is risk free, the interest earned is tax-free and the minimum annual investment amount is Rs 500. The lock-in period is 15 years and you can earn compound interest from this account.

Real estate: Realty can be a good option, keeping long-term investment in mind. This asset class can give good returns, if you stay invested for at least 8-10 years.



There are many options that can generate good returns in the long-term. Here are few options:

You can also seek professional help for a solid financial roadmap and attain financial freedom in 60s, just by working on it in 30s and onwards.

(Image: Shutterstock)