Want to avail Aadhaar Card services? Here is how to fix appointment

Representational Image

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) issues the 12-digit unique number to the resident of India for free of cost and it also serves as a valid proof and is an essential document for availing government subsidies.

Aadhaar Card is now one of the most important identity proof documents required for anything from opening a bank account to filing income tax returns. UIDAI has set up an exclusive ‘Aadhaar Seva Kendra (ASK)’ for any kind of update/change in the Aadhaar issued.

Dedicated Aadhaar enrolment and update services to people in a state-of-the-art environment are offered by the ASK. Online appointment service to book appointments in 'Aadhaar Seva Kendra’ can be done by the resident for themselves or a family member or friend.

According to UIDAI, The ‘Aadhaar Seva Kendra’ is open all 7 days of the week from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (IST). These services are available for any resident of India (including NRIs) at any Aadhaar Seva Kendra across the country. In a month, one resident can book a maximum of 4 appointments.

To book an online appointment to avail of Aadhaar services follow these steps:

-Go to 'My Aadhaar' after visiting UIDAI's website

-Click on 'Book an Appointment' from the drop-down menu

-Proceed further after selecting location

- 'New Aadhaar', 'Aadhaar Update', or 'Manage Appointment' Aadhaar services options to be selected.

-For instance, if the user selects the 'Aadhaar Update' option and enters the mobile number, an One Time Password (OTP) will be sent which is to be entered in the space provided.

-Fill in the details such as personal details and pick the date and time slots

-Click on submit and note the date and time of appointment

An update of any demographic information in Aadhaar - name, address, gender, date of birth, mobile number, or email Id, an update of biometric data in Aadhaar – photo, fingerprints and iris scans, download and print Aadhaar can be done by visiting any Aadhaar Seva Kendra for Aadhaar enrolment. The Aadhaar holder has to be present with the Aadhaar Card for any change or update at the centre.

Through its 'self-service' portal - ssup.uidai.gov.in, UIDAI offers a wide range of services online. One such online facility allows users to make changes in their address details fed into the Aadhaar database. Through the user's registered mobile this can be done through OTP or one-time passcode-based verification method.

Update the address in Aadhaar online - Here are the steps:

-Click on the 'proceed to update address' option after visiting Aadhaar self-service update portal.

-Aadhaar number, registered mobile number and OTP can be used to log in.

-Click on 'Proceed to Update Address', in case of valid address proof.

-Click on 'Send OTP', after entering the 12-digit Aadhaar number.

-Enter the OTP and login to the Aadhaar account.

-Select the 'update address via address proof' option.

-Enter the residential address mentioned in the 'Proof of Address.'

-Select the document type that is to be submitted as address proof.

-Click on the 'Submit' button after uploading the scanned copy of the address proof.

-Aadhaar update request will be accepted and a 14-digit Update Request Number (URN) will be generated.