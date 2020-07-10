App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2020 07:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vodafone repays Franklin Templeton, investors to get their dues by July 20

Unit holders need not take any action to receive the payout.

Moneycontrol PF Team @moneycontrolcom

Franklin Templeton has received a payment of Rs 1252.44 crore from Vodafone Idea towards full principal and interest dues for the period June 12 to July 9, 2020, said a press release issued by the fund house.

These bonds were held in segregated portfolios of six debt funds: Franklin India Ultra Short Bond, Franklin India Low Duration, Franklin India Short Term Income Plan, Franklin India Credit Risk, Franklin India Dynamic Accrual and Franklin India Income Opportunities.

Gradually getting the dues

Close

On June 12, the fund house had informed the receipt of payment of interest due on the said bond. Unit holders were paid by June 17.

related news

As the fund house received the payment in full, this will be the final settlement for the segregated portfolio 1 of the aforesaid schemes.  The total payout to unitholders will be the payment price per unit multiplied by the total outstanding units that will be extinguished. For units held in physical or statement-of-account mode, all outstanding units held by investors as on July 10, 2020 will be extinguished and the amount will be distributed to unitholders by July 14, 2020. For units held in demat mode, all outstanding units held as on July 17 2020 (the record date) will be extinguished and the amount will be distributed to unitholders by July 20, 2020.

Unit holders need not take any action to receive the payout. The amount gets credited to your bank account automatically. You may need to check for capital gains implications from the transaction.
First Published on Jul 10, 2020 07:50 pm

tags #investing #Mutual Funds

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.