Vivad se Vishwas: What you must know before opting for the scheme

Shilpa Bhatia

The Indian Finance Minister announced the introduction of the Vivad Se Vishwas scheme during her budget speech with a view to “provide for resolution of pending tax disputes.” The scheme was introduced after the success of the “Sabka Vishwas Scheme,” which was introduced to reduce indirect tax disputes. The scheme provides waiver from interest and penalty.

The initial bill introduced by the Government needed a lot of clarifications, and thus the Government introduced the amendments and the same got approved by the Union Cabinet on February 12.

What the scheme entails

The bill shall apply to all the appeals filed by declarants or the Government, which are pending with the Commissioner (Appeals), DRP, Income-tax Appellate Tribunal, High Court or Supreme Court and revision cases that are pending before the CIT as on the January 31, 2020 or where orders where time limit for filing appeal has not expired as on January 31, and all search cases where the disputed demand is less than Rs 5 crore. The declarant will have to file a declaration before the authority to opt for such scheme.

Exclusions from the Scheme

The scheme applies to all the pending litigation except the following cases:-

- Cases related to search or seizure;

- Cases where the prosecution has been instituted on or before the date of filing of declaration;

- Cases related to any undisclosed foreign income or assets;

- Cases which are completed based on information received as a result of exchange of information with other tax jurisdictions

- Cases where the CIT (Appeals) has issued a notice of enhancement;

- Cases in which an order of detention has been made or prosecution has been instituted/ conviction has been made under specified Acts or notification has been made under the Special Court (Trial of Offences Relating to Transactions in Securities) Act, 1992.

Payment Schedules

Withdrawal and waiver of rights

The taxpayer would be required to submit the proof of withdrawal of appeal/writ with the intimation of payment, i.e., before the issuance of the final certificate/order for settling the dispute. Further, no recourse shall be available to the taxpayer against the final order.

Key Aspects

- No declaration can be filed issue-wise

- The amended scheme has provided options to the taxpayer either to pay notional tax on the disputed amount and take the benefit of claimed losses and/or accept the reduced losses and pay nothing after accepting the additions and settle the penalty. That’s a favourable provision for those taxpayers who have huge losses and are planning to shut down their businesses.

- Although the Government has provided a window to the declarant to settle the transfer pricing disputes under the scheme, it has kept the secondary adjustment provisions intact. Thus, the declarant will need to repatriate funds to India even if he goes for settlement under the scheme.

- Once the declaration is moved by the taxpayer, all the remedies under the appellate channels (including international arbitration, conciliation or mediation) will subside.

Conclusion

The introduction of the scheme is a welcome move and is expected to reduce tax litigation. The Government is also required to give assurance to the taxpayer that the acceptance of any addition under the scheme will not be used as a tool to punish the taxpayer in other proceedings. The Government should have considered extending the first payment window from March 31, as taxpayers require sufficient time to review the pros and cons of the Scheme, their eligibility, and then take the necessary steps for withdrawing appeals and making payments.

Although it is a highly beneficial scheme for the taxpayer, those interested in opting for the scheme must carefully analyse the likely outcome, litigation costs and chances of success in appellate proceedings. If the chances are minimal, then the taxpayer must opt for the scheme because that will automatically lead to dropping of all penalty proceedings. This can be good move where taxpayers will come forward and make good the principal sum involved in the tax demand. However, large corporates that are fighting in the courts may not be willing to give up their chance of winning in courts.

In the recent amendment, the government has covered all the departmental appeals and gave benefit to taxpayers. So, now, taxpayers can pay 50 per cent of the disputed tax and settle the disputes.

Through the amendment, the government has also provided immunity from the institution of any proceeding for prosecution for any offense under the I-T Act in respect of the matters covered under the declaration. Thus, the taxpayers will get immunity from penalty, interest and prosecution. Thus, it’s a complete end-to-end relief to taxpayers relating to the declaration filed. Taxpayers will get a refund of the money paid earlier in respect to the declaration filed. Thus, if the taxpayer has paid anything on account of interest, it will be refunded by the government. It is worth noting that opting for the settlement scheme in one year will not create any precedent in other years that have similar issues. Thus, the settlement does not become a precedent for the subsequent years. Taxpayers need to carefully evaluate the scheme keeping this in mind.

(The writer is Director, Direct Taxes, Ashok Maheshwary & Associates LLP.)