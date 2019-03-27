App
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2019 08:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Viewpoint | Understanding Capital Gains tax and its application in India

capital gain or loss is the difference between the sale consideration and the cost of acquisition of an asset

Ishita Sengupta

"Begin at the beginning," the King said, very gravely, "and go on till you come to the end: then stop". – Alice in Wonderland

Capital gains taxation in India comprises a maze of provisions these days. With the interplay of sections in the Income-tax Act, 1961 and related rules, and the range of factors and amendments brought in by bits and pieces, it is indeed difficult to gauge whether we are at the beginning or at the end of the maze.

Quite simply, capital gain or loss is the difference between the sale consideration and the cost of acquisition of an asset. However, over the years, an increasing number of factors have been introduced, which determine taxable capital gains.

The type of capital asset, the holding period, whether these are listed shares or securities, payment of Security Transaction Tax (STT), availability of cost indexation, the manner of valuation of sales consideration – all play a role in calculation. Furthermore, as amendments have been introduced at various points of time, there is a need for constant awareness of such changes.

Given below is a refresher of the process

Holding period: A capital asset qualifies as a long-term or short-term asset depending on its nature and the stipulated minimum holding period for the particular class of asset. For an asset to be long term, the minimum holding period is in three buckets –12 months, 24 months and 36 months.
(i) Listed* securities or units of an equity-oriented fund – more than 12 months
(ii) Shares of an unlisted company – more than 24 months
(iii) Debentures, units of debt-oriented fund or foreign MF – more than 36 months
(iv) Immovable property – more than 24 months

(v) Any other capital asset – more than 36 months

* ‘Listed’ means that these are listed on a recognised stock exchange in India.

Cost indexation: Cost indexation is generally available if an asset is a long-term one. However, in certain cases (refer below), indexation is not permitted in this case.

Tax rate: Capital gains are taxed at 10%, 15%, 20% or 30% (plus the applicable surcharge on tax, education and health cess), depending on the type of asset, whether the gains are long term or short term, the securities are listed or unlisted, the residential status of the taxpayer and specified conditions (if any).

Until Financial Year (FY) 2017-18, long-term capital gains (LTCG) from sale of equity shares or the units of an equity-oriented fund were exempt from tax, provided the transaction was STT paid. With effect from FY18-19, such gains, if in excess of Rs 1 lakh, are subject to tax at 10%, without indexation. Since this change was announced on February 1, 2018, grandfathering provisions have been provided for gains accrued till January 31, 2018.

For certain long-term listed financial securities, for resident taxpayers, LTCG is taxed at 10% (without indexation) or 20% (with indexation), whichever is more beneficial. This option is not available if the taxpayer is not a tax resident in India in the particular FY.

Short-term capital gains are taxed at applicable standard slab rates. In the case of financial assets, the rate is 15% for STT paid transactions.

LTCG exemptions: Tax exemption from LTCG is available if the capital gains or sales consideration are reinvested in prescribed assets such as residential house property, specific notified securities or bonds, or a deposit in a designated account, subject to satisfaction of other prescribed conditions relating to such reinvestment.

For each exemption, specific conditions apply, which should be carefully looked into. Failure to meet the conditions can lead to incorrect exemption claims and result in an increased tax liability and penalties.

Valuation of Fair Market Value (FMV): The revenue authorities have recently introduced certain deeming provisions for certain kind of assets to calculate capital gains in order to ensure that the sales consideration of a capital asset is not understated. According to these provisions, if the sales consideration on sale of such an asset is less than the FMV (determined in the manner prescribed), the latter will be deemed as sales consideration for the purpose of calculating capital gains.

This is specifically applicable for investments in the shares of private companies and is now an increased administrative burden, even more so if the shares are of a foreign company.

In the case of immovable property, its stamp value will be deemed to be its sales consideration if the former is higher than the sale consideration received.

The details mentioned above just provide a glimpse into the complexity of the issue. Therefore, considering the variety of factors that need to be kept in mind in calculating capital gains, it is wise to take expert advice before filing a tax return, instead of only relying on the capital gains amounts appearing in portfolio statements.

Furthermore, if you have any earned capital gains or financial interests in foreign entities, e.g. foreign shares and investments, specific reporting requirements will be applicable while filing tax returns in India.

Incorrect filing or reporting of income can lead to serious consequences. It is therefore advisable to keep safe records of purchase and sale, e.g. details of dates, cost of acquisition, sale receipts, expense records (e.g. brokerage and legal fees), tax deducted by buyer, copies of portfolio statements, bank statements and reinvestment-related details. This will help you emerge from the maze safe and sound.

(Author is Partner- Personal Tax, PwC India; Ritika Arora, Associate Director- PwC, also contributed to this column. The views expressed in this column are personal.)
First Published on Mar 27, 2019 08:43 am

