App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2019 09:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Viewpoint | SEBI plans self-regulatory organisation to regulate MFs; all you need to know

The proposal for Self-Regulatory Organisation (SRO) for intermediaries is a welcome first step from the regulator. But it is only the necessary step, not sufficient in itself.

Srikanth Meenakshi
Whatsapp

Srikanth Meenakshi

The mutual fund industry in India has grown phenomenally in the past few years, especially at the retail level. More people are actively investing and much more money is pouring into the portfolios managed by fund managers.

Just in the last five years, the inflows (at a gross level) have grown significantly. For the financial year 2013-14, average monthly inflow into equity funds (a good indicator of retail money) was Rs 4,666 crore. In the past year (2018-19, until February), average monthly inflow was Rs 36,765 crore – an annualized growth rate of 51%. And this despite a mediocre year compared to the previous year (2017-18).

Such growth, while welcome for both macro and micro reasons, does raise the question of whether there are sufficient regulatory structures in place to ensure that quality of service – especially to small investors - is not compromised in pursuit of expansion. To address this question, SEBI has put forth the idea of creating a self-regulatory organization to monitor, regulate, and develop the industry for investment services intermediaries – mutual fund distributors and investment advisors.

Srikanth Meenakshi
Srikanth Meenakshi
FundsIndia.com

The draft consultation paper issued in this regard reads well and if realised in this form and executed well, would have a salutary effect on how investors are advised and serviced in the country. How will that happen?

One, the very fact that there is a dedicated organisation to regulate intermediaries, means that the latter would be subject to better oversight. Presently, SEBI regulates investment advisors and a manufacturers’ body, AMFI, regulates distributors. As the industry grows, it would become increasingly untenable for SEBI to execute its oversight over RIAs in a meaningful way.

As far as AMFI goes, as a manufacturers’ body, regulating distributors is not its primary mandate anyway. So, the emergence of Self Regulatory Organisation (SRO), whose sole purpose is to regulate and manage intermediaries will immediately mean closer scrutiny of the industry that can scale with its growth.

Second, for investors, there will be a first stop destination for raising any queries and complaints. At this time, there is SEBI complaints redress system (SCORES), the SEBI portal for handling investor issues – but it is a broad setup that works inefficiently, especially when it comes to mutual fund advisory issues.

An issue lodged by a mutual fund investor with SCORES often takes days, if not weeks, to reach resolution as it makes it way through SEBI, AMFI, mutual fund companies, and if needed, the intermediary. With an SRO in place, issues raised about an intermediary would get a single window resolution.

Third, an SRO is essentially an organization of entities who regulate themselves (putting the ‘self’ in self-regulatory) by evolving rules, code of conduct, penalties, and such. Having a healthy industry is in the interests of everyone who is part of the SRO. And the bedrock of a healthy industry is happy customers. So, this SRO, by its very nature and structure, will need to look after the interests of the customers to ensure that they grow and thrive as a body of professionals.

Fourth, the SRO, just because it’s self-regulating, does not mean it does not report to anyone. It will come under the supervision of SEBI and will be answerable to them. Also, as proposed, SEBI will have a significant say in the composition of the governing board and committees of the SRO. So, from an investor’s perspective, while they can hope for stronger scrutiny and quicker issue resolutions, it does not mean that they will lose the ability to escalate in case of dissatisfaction.

For these reasons, the potential emergence of an SRO for intermediaries is good news for investors around the country. However, one should note that even with this proposal, a few things could still go wrong.

One, in the proposal, SEBI has mooted the question of whether there should be two different SROs – one for distributors and one for RIAs. In the interest of investors, one would hope that there is just one SRO, at least to begin with. At the end of the day, the nature of services provided are the same (counsel to customers) and setting up two SROs would only make it confusing for investors.

Second, it should be noted that setting up an SRO is only a necessary first step. Much lies in the execution of its functions. They would need to be proactive in terms of conducting ‘mystery shopping’ exercises to audit practices of members, and they need to be impartial in terms of how they deal with large (read bank and national distributors) and small (read individual financial advisors) members.

Third, they need to keep up with times and develop best practice guidelines for emerging technologies like robo advisory. There are lots to be learnt from the international arena in this regards – about how to make algorithms more transparent and interfaces less misleading and so on. The SRO will need to be alive to these questions and be forward looking in terms of its guidelines.

The proposal for an SRO for intermediaries is a welcome first step from the regulator. But it is only the necessary step, not sufficient in itself. A lot still depends on how the SRO is selected, constituted, and how it executes its function. For now, investors in the country have reasons to be hopeful.

(The author is co-founder and COO, Fundsindia.com.)
Not sure which mutual funds to buy? Download moneycontrol transact app to get personalised investment recommendations.
First Published on Apr 5, 2019 09:21 am

tags #investing #Mutual Funds #personal finance #SEBI

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Can Snap Games Help Snapchat Hold on to Users as it Battles With Insta ...

Congress, AAP Iron Out Differences in Haryana and Delhi, Decision on A ...

Barrack Burnt in Srinagar Jail After Inmates Clash With Authorities in ...

Surprise Test - Coolest Quiz on Politics | Ep 03 |Hindu College, DU

Game Of Thrones: 'Heartbroken' Cersei Lannister Reveals Why She Missed ...

South Africa Close to Finalising World Cup Squad But Doubts Remain

Why Muslims Won’t Repeat Their 2015 Move of Voting for BJP-JDU In Bi ...

IPL 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch RCB vs KKR On Live TV ...

Will Withdraw AFSPA from Kashmir Once Normalcy Returns, Says Rajnath S ...

Advani breaks silence, says BJP never regarded those who disagree with ...

India's domestic air passenger traffic records double-digit growth in ...

Will borrowers get the full benefit of the latest RBI rate cut?

RBI Policy: 'Blue sky' expectations meet some clouds

Trump says US-China trade deal may be reached in four weeks

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to be range-bound as RBI l ...

10 things you need to know before the opening bell

Most analysts expect another interest rate cut in June

ADB lowers India's growth projection to 7.2% for FY20

Lok Sabha Election 2019: In a first for Odisha, former IAS and IPS off ...

Fear of arrest may have stalled Bimal Gurung's campaign, but Gorkhalan ...

No Fathers In Kashmir movie review: Ashvin Kumar's courage and empathy ...

Jet Airways' lenders to invite bids for stake sale on 6 April; ready t ...

Malaysia Open 2019: PV Sindhu's capitulation against unseeded Sung Ji- ...

Donald Trump claims India is one of the 'highest taxing nations', crit ...

Kaveri delta: Shrinking area and decreasing farm productivity hit sout ...

Rana Ayyub on global list of journalists under threat: Abuse of those ...

Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival: Poco F1 to be available for Re 1 in a flash sa ...

Priyanka Chopra teases fans with a glimpse of Jonas Brothers’ new tr ...

Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s Twitter war escalates

Rashmika Mandanna may not get the desired roles this year, predicts ga ...

Shah Rukh Khan felicitated with honorary PhD by The University of Law, ...

Game Of Thrones season 4 recap: The monstrous Joffrey Lannister meets ...

Panga: Kangana Ranaut shoots in Delhi, doesn't miss out on her favouri ...

Shazam will have a great opening, predict the stars

Chhappak: Picture of Deepika Padukone on the sets goes viral

PM Narendra Modi biopic's release date rescheduled, confirms producer ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.