App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance
Last Updated : May 09, 2019 08:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Viewpoint | Is it possible to claim income tax benefits for GST paid on insurance premium?

As per the prevailing regulations, about 18% GST is charged on the premium paid for Health Insurance. Under Section 80D of the Income Tax Act, the tax benefit can be claimed for the payment made for health insurance policies.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Rakesh Goyal

Under Section 80C and Section 80D of the Income Tax Act, the premium paid for life and medical insurance policies can be used to claim tax benefits. But, Can the policyholders claim similar tax benefits for the Goods and Service Tax (GST) paid by him/her?

Before opting for any insurance policy, one must be aware of and should understand how much GST is applicable and whether the GST paid qualifies for getting tax benefits.

Moreover, one must take into account that, "Section 80C and Section 80D of Income Tax Act entitle specified taxpayers to claim deduction for the whole amount paid to the insurer for specified insurance schemes.

related news

GST (being an indirect tax) is charged or recovered by the supplier of services from the recipient with the actual value of service. Hence, a collective reading of income tax and GST laws would echo the paid amount to the insurer including applicable GST (that would be allowed as a deduction).”

For Health Insurance

As per the prevailing regulations, about 18% GST is charged on the premium paid for Health Insurance. Under Section 80D of the Income Tax Act, the tax benefit can be claimed for the payment made for health insurance policies.

For example, if Rajesh (who is 30-years old) has opted for a Health Insurance Plan (Medi-classic Individual Insurance Policy) by Star Health Insurance with a sum insured of Rs 10 lakh, he would have to pay a basic premium of around Rs 7,800 along with GST of Rs 1,404. So, the overall premium would go up to Rs 9,204.

Whereas, if his 48-years old friend Shankar has to opt for the same plan with the same sum insured he would have to pay Rs 13,600 as the basic premium with additional GST of Rs 2,448. So, the overall premium would go to around Rs 16,048.

In both the above cases, a substantial amount of GST (applicable to the basic premium) can be claimed for getting tax saving deduction benefit under Section 80D. Hence, both Rajesh and Shankar can claim the total premium amount of Rs 9,204 and Rs. 16,048, respectively, under Section 80D.

Note: The tax saving deduction amount is subject to an investment limit available under the particular section.

For Life Insurance

The GST varies from person-to-person depending upon the product one has opted for. For instance, the term insurance comes with 18% GST on basic premium whereas the traditional endowment insurance plan comes with 4.5% GST for the first year and 2.25% from the second year.

In ULIPs, while calculating GST the investment portion is excluded from the gross premium. Hence, 18% GST is not applied on the whole premium, but it is levied on the various charges that an investor pays like fund management charges and mortality charges.

Brief about different types of products and the GST % rates applied on each of them:

1. Health Insurance – 18% (applied on basic insurance premium)
2. Term Insurance - 18% (applied on basic insurance premium)
3. ULIPs – 18% (charges like mortality charges and fund management charges)

4. Traditional plan like endowment plan, Money back policy, whole life policies and pension products – 4.5% (1st year insurance premium) and 2.25% (2nd year insurance premium)

What to do if GST is not reflecting in the premium receipt?

For the purpose of tax-saving, the GST paid on the insurance premium can be claimed by the employee as a deduction from income, along with the premium amount. The taxpayer should keep premium payment-related documents showing the premium and GST paid as proof.

There could be cases wherein the employee may not find the GST amount separately in his or her premium receipt. In such a situation, then he or she can claim the GST amount in their tax return. In addition to this, they should keep the supporting documents (which are the annual statement of policy premium from the insurer) with them in case if authorities ask for the same.

(The author is Director of Probus Insurance)
You can now invest in mutual funds with moneycontrol. Download moneycontrol transact app. A dedicated app to explore, research and buy mutual funds.
First Published on May 9, 2019 08:38 am

tags #financial planning #GST #insurance #personal finance

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Swara Bhasker campaigns for AAP's Atishi, st ...

BOOM! Ishaan Khatter makes it official that Shahid Kapoor did date Pri ...

PM Narendra Modi takes another dig at the late Rajiv Gandhi

IPL 2019 Highlights: Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw star in DC’s 2 wicke ...

As Avengers: Endgame gears up to overtake Avatar; Twitterati come up w ...

MET Gala 2019: If Deepika Padukone is Barbie, is Ranveer Singh Ken?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son has a name and it’s straight ...

Mental Hai Kya vs Super 30: Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli attacks ...

Gajraj Rao has a hilarious reaction to Priyanka Chopra’s MET Gala ha ...

Vijay Deverakonda Announces 'Dear Comrade' Release Date a Day Before H ...

Election 2019 LIVE: SC to Hear Plea on Rahul's Citizenship; Modi, Priy ...

Lucas Moura - From PSG Cast-Off to Tottenham's Champions League Hero

Rabindranath Tagore 158th Birth Anniversary: 8 Things You Must Know Ab ...

8 Times Bollywood Brought Rabindranath Tagore's Stories Alive On Scree ...

Rabindranath Tagore's 158th Birth Anniversary: 5 Must-Watch Films Ba ...

Pochise Boishak: 10 Quotes to Remember Rabindranath Tagore on His 158t ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | England Will be 'Better Team' with Archer: Plunke ...

2020 Hyundai Ioniq Lineup With Increased Electric Power Unveiled

Will support any "non-Modi" party if Delhi given full statehood, says ...

Is there an absolute ‘fair’ level of real interest rate? Why criti ...

Lok Sabha Polls: Rahul Gandhi's transformation from a 'reluctant leade ...

When strategic autonomy takes front seat: India-US ties through the le ...

Why the government is looking to sweeten the ESOP deal for startups

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex opens 150 points lower, Nifty holds 11,3 ...

Asian shares hit fresh six-week lows ahead of crucial US-China trade t ...

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank with negative outlook

Top brokerage calls for May 9: Macquarie, Credit Suisse bullish on Tit ...

Lok Sabha polls: Narendra Modi has time and again used Congress' habit ...

It's everyday Americans who pay Trump's tariffs: US president's plan t ...

Delhi Talks: India must build on gains or risk becoming a footnote in ...

Mahesh Babu on how he experimented with his looks for Maharshi, and ta ...

Civil Aviation Minister seeks report on allocation of airport slots va ...

Champions League: Lucas Moura's hat-trick breaks Ajax hearts and prope ...

Dharavi's Kala Qilla, weathered by time and negligence, lives on due t ...

Peter Seller's The Party is the go-to movie for expressing anger over ...

Google I/O 2019: Pixel 3a's optimised imaging algorithms helping Pixel ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.