Viewpoint | Does your portfolio need a quant fund?

“I’ve never seen a bad back-test.” – Dimitris Melas

When you mention quant and investing in the same breath, chances are the audience would be skeptical.

For most of us, algorithms are enemies, blamed as they are for flash crashes and erratic markets. So, the idea of algorithms constructing our portfolios doesn’t sound too attractive. But with active fund managers struggling to beat standard indices and benchmarks, asset management companies have been trying to find a sweet spot between active and index funds.

Reduced fund manager intervention

Enter quant funds with minimal or no fund manager intervention in stock buying and selling decisions. The initial model is usually based on identifying certain factors that exploit market inefficiencies and delivering higher returns than the benchmark. But, as in any business, a competitive advantage always attracts new entrants till the advantage whittles down. There are investing strategies that work for a while and once everyone applies the same principle, the advantage disappears.

Jim Simons, founder of the Medallion fund, a highly successful but secretive hedge fund recently said in his talk at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT): “Yes, inefficiencies do get traded out, but the market is dynamic. There’s room for new inefficiencies to materialize. We keep finding new things and throwing out old things.”

But, randomly back-testing strategies in the hope of identifying a niche that others haven’t could be like finding a needle in a haystack. It could also throw up spurious correlations without significance.

There is plenty of academic research on how value (less expensive stocks) and size (smaller companies) can provide a higher returns. But these factors have stood the test of time and still continue to deliver. Now one might wonder as to why these factors deliver. The short answer for the purpose of this column is that emotional decisions trump rationality in the market, even for fund managers who have to face performance assessment at an unhealthy frequency.

Limiting judgmental calls

And since factors are also cyclical (debatable), picking the right factor at the right time is crucial to performance. While fund managers are susceptible to emotions, quant funds have emerged to create an investment strategy that relies on back-testing of multiple factors across time periods. The winning strategy is extrapolated into the future with the anticipation that things are unlikely to change. Before you scoff, jump to conclusions and say that change is the only constant, remember we mentioned that some of these factors have worked well for decades. Also, don’t forget that most active fund managers use quantitative screeners to eliminate companies that don’t fall in line with their philosophy. So, a quantitative element is coded into every fund at some level; it’s just that in a quant fund, the judgement call of a fund manager is taken away.

But are we ready for this? Let us take the example of air travel; we know that most of the flying is done on auto-pilot but would we feel safe being flown to our destination by a computer alone? Probably not. We like to hear the captain’s announcements and the human touch gives us comfort. It’s pretty much the same when it comes to investing as well. When there’s a fund manager behind the wheels of a fund, we feel more confident. We like to hear the fund manager’s views even if he goes wrong from time to time. We can at least hold them accountable. In a fund without a manager, whom do we talk to?

Building a track record

Quant funds also don’t have the track record of a fund manager to speak of, so the reliance is on back-tested data. Past performance not being an indicator of future performance is a disclaimer that we’re all familiar with. Yet, it’s this very past performance that’s used to make a decision about the future. Back-testing is a routine part of any model because no one is going to be convinced if you just walk in and say, “Hey, this is our intention and strategy. We haven’t tested it out but we’re sure it’ll work. Believe in us, you won’t be disappointed.”

All too often, strategies look great in a simulation but fail to impress when it gets down to business. Even if you follow all the rules, in real life, things are always different. Also, the effectiveness of some of these factors varies from market to market, and extrapolating it to an Indian scenario where the testing period and the live period could be during dramatically different environments is something to be aware of. Our markets have a fairly short history and have gone through significant changes already. Fund managers will use this to say that their human judgement can’t be replicated when it comes to evaluating management and picking trends or cycles, but quantitative analysts (QAs) don’t care; they just need data that proves that something works. But just because it is model-driven, it doesn’t mean there is no fundamental element. Even in quant models, the fundamentality is that the Quantitative Analysts decide on the factors that are to be included in the model, based on research.



Why should it work?

Do the advantages of the various factors still hold and can they continue to remain so?

Does it justify its cost vis-à-vis a passive or an active fund?



So, when you’re evaluating the addition of a quant fund to your portfolio, ask yourself these questions first:

The track record of these funds is limited, but they do hold promise. As investors and investment advisors, we need to understand that not all strategies work all the time – whether it’s driven by fundamentals or by quants. If you’re prepared to be patient and truly understand the role a quant fund could have in your portfolio, it may be an interesting addition.

Could more successful quant mutual funds force the asset management industry to actively seek alpha instead of an index hugging strategy? I think the answer is yes because if you want the index, buy the index. But, if you want active management, then that’s what you must get and not some watered down version of it.