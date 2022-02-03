Vibha Padalkar of HDFC Life on why Budget 2022 was neutral for the insurance industry

Vibha Padalkar, MD & CEO, HDFC Life Insurance

Macroeconomic indicators and the sharp recovery of the Indian economy reflects our country’s strong resilience. The coverage of vaccination has undoubtedly helped in economic recovery. India’s economic growth in the current year is estimated to be 9.2 percent, the highest among all large economies. This is in line with the GDP number estimated by the National Statistical Office (NSO) in its first advanced estimates released a month back. GDP growth rate is projected in the range of 8-8.5 percent for fiscal 2022-23.

Insurance Industry

The insurance industry in India has seen significant growth in the last decade. Demographic factors such as the growing middle class, young insurable population and growing awareness of the need for protection and retirement planning support the growth of Indian life insurance industry. In the life insurance business, India has maintained its tenth rank globally while increasing its share in the global life insurance market from 2.7 percent in 2019 to 2.90 percent in 2020. India’s insurable population (20 to 64 years) is expected to rise to 61 percent of the total expected population of 1.6 billion by 2035 as compared to 56 percent of total population of 1.3 billion in 2015. India’s elderly population is also expected to double by 2035.

India, with its current population of ~1.3 billion, remains vastly under-insured. It has a penetration of 3.2 percent* as compared to 4-14 percent* for Asian countries such as Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, and South Korea in this range.

There is huge opportunity to penetrate the under-serviced segments with the evolution of the life insurance distribution model. Increasing nuclear families imply a greater demand for protection-based products and advanced healthcare facilities increases life expectancy, increasing the need for pension and retirement products.

Insurance is a crucial sector that needs government support to increase accessibility for consumers. The need for financial protection for oneself and the family has been reinforced during the pandemic.

Budget Analysis

The Union Budget 2022-23 continues to provide impetus for growth. The Budget lays down the blueprint for the Amrit Kaal 25-year-long lead-up to India@100, which is futuristic and inclusive. To ready India @100, the Budget has laid down key priorities such as PM GatiShakti, Inclusive Development, Productivity Enhancement & Investment, Sunrise Opportunities, Energy Transition, and Climate Action, Financing of Investments. This brings in the synergy of a multi-modal approach.

While the Budget is forward-looking with a focus on capital expenditure related to infrastructure development, it is neutral for the life insurance sector.

