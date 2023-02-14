 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

Valentine’s Day: How newly-married couples can start talking money, together

Hiral Thanawala & Nikhil Walavalkar
Feb 14, 2023 / 09:03 AM IST

Marriage is a new beginning, and for most couples discussing money may not be a priority. However, timely handling of money matters will help avoid future conflicts.

When you get married, you generally talk family, children, a future together, assimilating families, and so on. But it’s equally important to talk money. (Representative image)

When Mumbai-based couple Divya Kapadiya, 24, and Darshak Vadhaiya, 30, decided to tie the knot in 2022, they were undecided on spending the money set apart as the budget for the wedding celebrations ― Rs 5 lakh. COVID-19 uncertainties were still around and they didn’t see merit in spending what they thought was a “bit much”. So, when they finally got married last week, they opted for a court marriage. As a result, they saved Rs 3 lakh. Vadhaiya tells us that they earmarked the savings towards medical emergencies of their parents.

Let’s talk money

When you get married, you generally talk family, children, a future together, assimilating families, and so on. But it’s equally important to talk money. The husband may like over-spending; the wife might be frugal. The wife might be a risk-taker, while the husband might be conservative. Yet, both typically, would have common goals. It’s important to find common ground. Money conversations early on in a marriage save a lot of time and grief later.

“Everyone has a different outlook on money. This makes it necessary to hold discussions regarding money,” says Amol Joshi, Founder of Mumbai-based Plan Rupee Investment Services.