UTI Mutual’s Vetri Subramaniam on war, market and stock valuation

The volatility in the market seen over the past five months has worsened in light of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Investors, especially the new ones may be unnerved at the evolving market dynamics. Elsewhere, several new-age fund houses have come with passively-managed schemes at low costs, which have grabbed the attention of investors. Several international funds are also being rolled out.

In an interaction with Moneycontrol’s Jash Kriplani, the chief investment officer of UTI MF (assets managed: Rs 2.24 lakh crore), Vetri Subramaniam, elaborates on the impact of the war on the market. He also explains how the house is looking to have a wide range of passive products that are factor-based. He talks about new competition in industry, the upcoming LIC IPO, among other things. Edited excerpts:

Vetri Subramaniam

How do you see the Russia-Ukraine crisis impacting stock markets?

Central banks across the world were looking to pull back monetary support that was extended on the back of the COVID-19 pandemic. There was growing concern of rising inflation and supply chain disturbances had also contributed to that inflation spike. The Ukraine issue adds another complication, because it affects the supply chain. When it comes to oil, gas, coal, this belt is a significant supplier. It is a significant supplier of agri-commodities and also metals, when you put Russia and Ukraine together. So, this poses itself to be yet another supply shock to global economy.

If the situation persists it will make it really complicated for central banks, including Reserve Bank of India to normalise policy (hike interest rates) because any further spike in prices has a negative inflationary impact and eats into consumer spending. The best case would be that the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine blows over and central banks being able to focus on variables they understand better. In terms of market valuations, the valuations of Nifty 50 have pulled back to at least fair value zone after being outside of it for many months, but still it is nowhere near their long-term averages. Large-caps have dropped to fair value zone, but it is not true for mid and small-caps.

How should investors approach markets during this correction?

Investors should continue with their investments. If they have been holding onto cash because of pricey valuations, then this is their opportunity to use it. In the large-caps, you can clearly see that valuations have dropped to fair value zone. This was not the first time when we saw seen valuations go to expensive zone and sometime in future, we will again see valuations go to cheap zone. Valuations fluctuate and the reasons and news flows for this will keep emerging at different points of time. The fact is that valuations mean revert. So, investors should be cautious when valuations are rich.

The mega LIC IPO is likely to get launched next month. How do you see it impacting markets?

It should not impact allocations or investor flows coming into mutual funds per se, but given that it will be an IPO of such a large size, a significant amount of retail money will move there. So, a lot of that liquidity will get soaked up by this IPO. But, overall the LIC IPO will help develop the market. It is just part of the growth of the market.

What sectors are you bullish on?

Valuations look reasonable and companies look well-placed to benefit from growth upside in financials space. In auto sector, the volumes are running 20-30 percent below their peak volumes, which came in at 2018-2019 financial year. This is a bit unusual and at some point of time, there will be a catch up in demand. You don’t expect in a growing economy, auto demand running below three-year peak.

Why is UTI MF launching so many passive funds, especially factor-based funds and why no international fund yet?

Investors can combine both strategies intelligently. On the passive side, we are focusing on factor-based investments strategies. Through factor-based strategies, you can take an active strategy and convert it into a passive strategy by extracting essence of it. It is possible that a particular investment strategy maybe driven by a few factors, but a simple way of creating an investment strategy is to consider the dominant factor and build a product around it. We have just launched a low volatility index fund, based on S&P BSE Low Volatility Index and have filed for a Nifty Midcap 150 Quality 50 Index Fund. Once the limits on overseas investing are enhanced for mutual funds, we also plan to launch an international fund of fund.

The December-quarter results show that the rush of NFO launches has impacted AMC margins due to distribution costs. Competition is rising as newly-launched passive funds are charging very low TERs

There is the possibility of fresh flows over the next decade or a few decades going towards passive funds. At the same time, we must not forget the huge opportunity to grow the size of the market itself. When it comes to financialisation of savings, there is still a massive opportunity for Indian AMCs.

Do you also expect it to be challenging for active fund managers to generate outperformance?

What we can learn from the rest of the world is that as markets get more and more institutionalised, so will the degree of sophistication among institutional investors, competing with each other for generating alpha (outperformance). So, it will become more and more challenging. Alpha will exist, but it might become a lot more difficult to understand which investment strategy will create alpha. For now, there is room for both the strategies to exist.