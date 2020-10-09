172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|personal-finance|uti-mf-nippon-india-mf-receive-part-payment-from-altico-capital-5945831.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2020 09:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UTI MF, Nippon India MF receive part payment from Altico Capital

Non-bank financial company was downgraded to below-investment grade last year

Jash Kriplani

UTI Mutual Fund (MF) and Nippon India MF received part payment from Altico Capital on October 8.

“The implementation of resolution plan of Altico Capital is in process. Meanwhile, the surplus amount lying in company’s balance sheet has been distributed to all debt investors proportionately,” Nippon India MF said in a note to investors.

The fund house had side-pocketed debt exposure to the troubled non-bank financial company in its ultra-short duration fund on September 25, 2019, following its downgrade to below-investment grade.

Close

UTI MF received Rs 12.3 crore as partial payment for its side-pocketed exposure in its credit risk fund, as well as for its exposure in some of its close-end fixed term plans.

In-line with regulatory guidelines, UTI MF had marked down debt exposures to Altico Capital by 75 percent in September last year.

In case of UTI - Fixed Term Income Fund - Series XXVII - Plan II (1161 Days) and UTI Credit Risk Fund, the recovery proceeds will be distributed to investors in proportion to investors’ unit holdings, as exposures in these schemes were held in side-pockets (segregated portfolios created to hold stressed exposures).

In the case of other fixed term plans of UTI MF, the payments will get credited to the schemes and this will reflect in their net asset values.
First Published on Oct 9, 2020 09:56 pm

tags #Business #investing #MF News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.