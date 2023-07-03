Unlocking Savings: How Gold Loan Balance Transfer Can Lower Your EMI Burden

Gold is a popular investment option in India, and many Indian households have gold in some form. The main reason here is that it is a sought-after commodity and one that offers liquidity as well. To add to that, more lenders now offer gold loans, and this enables you to leverage your assets.

However, when you apply for a gold loan, there are a few factors that are commonly overlooked. These could be hidden charges, interest rates, the LTV ratio, and more. When borrowing, these factors can make repayment difficult and even cause financial strain.

Thankfully, lenders now offer a simpler solution in the form of the gold loan balance transfer facility. This option reduces your EMI burden and ensures that you can get the best value from your asset.

Read on to know the benefits you can enjoy when you apply for gold loan balance transfer.

Lower Interest Rates

Interest rates dictate your borrowing costs and as such, it is often advised to check the rates before you apply for a gold loan. However, lenders that offer a gold loan balance transfer facility, generally offer competitive interest rates.

Such interest rates translate into reduced borrowing costs. Moreover, lower interest rates reduce your EMI as the rates influence your monthly repayment amount. You can improve your creditworthiness to increase your chances of getting an even lower rate.

Higher LTV Ratio

LTV ratio refers to the Loan-to-Value ratio, i.e., the amount you can get as a loan against the value of your gold. This means that if the value of your gold is ₹1 Lakh and the lender offers an LTV of 90%, you can get up to ₹90,000 as loan.

If you have availed a loan with a lender that offers a lower LTV, the amount you get will be lower. However, when you apply for a gold loan balance transfer facility, you can get better value from your asset with a higher LTV.

Easier Repayment Options

Your repayment schedule and plan makes a lot of difference in how comfortable your repayment experience is. Timely repayment can be harder to manage when your tenure is too short or your EMIs are too high. This can negatively affect your creditworthiness and risk your assets.

However, when you apply for a gold loan balance transfer, you can enjoy a more flexible repayment tenure based on the lender. Some lenders allow you to choose different frequencies for your intalments. So, instead of making monthly payments, you can do so bi-monthly, half-yearly, and more.

Repayment flexibility ultimately helps ensure that you repay the loan without straining your finances. This way, you can repay the loan on time, free your gold asset, and keep your creditworthiness intact for future borrowing.

Better Security of Gold

When you apply for a gold loan, assessing the security that lenders offer is essential as your asset will be with the lender until you repay the loan. If during the repayment tenure, you fear for the security of your asset, it is best to consider a balance transfer.

Once you apply for a gold loan balance transfer, the new lender takes possession of your gold. Some lenders even offer complimentary insurance benefits to offer added security for your asset.

Simpler Application Process

Today, you can apply for a gold loan balance transfer online and enjoy doorstep services. This ensures that you can avail of the facility seamlessly and easily. The easy eligibility criteria related to this loan and the fact that it requires minimal paperwork further aids this process.

How to Apply for Gold Loan Balance Transfer

You can apply for gold loan balance transfer online to enjoy an easier repayment experience. To apply, follow the steps outlined below:

● Visit your selected lender’s website

● Go to the gold loan balance transfer application section

● Share basic details such as your name, address, loan amount and more

● Submit the form

Once you submit the details for a gold loan balance transfer, the lender’s representative will contact you. You can follow their instructions and follow through the process of switching your gold loan.

Things to Keep in Mind While Availing Gold Loan Balance Transfer

Although the gold loan balance transfer option comes with several benefits, you need to consider a few factors to make the most of it.

Here are some of these factors that you need to remember when you apply for a gold loan balance transfer:

● Check the cost of availing the option to ensure that reduced borrowing cost is not lower than the cost of availing it

● Assess the repayment options to make repayment easier and manageable

● Read through the fine print to avoid hidden charges

● Evaluate the lender’s credibility to ensure the security of your asset

● Review the lender’s evaluation process to get the best value from your asset

● Consider the add-on benefits such as insurance to make the most of your loan experience

● Check the eligibility to ensure you get the loan amount without any hassles

● Keep the required documents handy to enjoy a seamless application process

Now that you know how a gold loan balance transfer helps reduce your EMI and offers other benefits, be sure to get the most from your gold. When you apply for a gold loan balance transfer option, carefully choose the lender after considering the charges and cost.

An important tip to note is that the balance transfer facility works best when you avail it earlier in the tenure. This is because the interest component on your EMIs is higher during the early parts of the tenure. As such, a lower interest rate would result in the highest savings during this period.

Moneycontrol Journalists are not involved in creation of this article.