United India Insurance offers a new top-up policy. A Moneycontrol review

One of India’s oldest insurance companies - United India Insurance Company - has got aggressive in the highly–competitive health insurance market.

It has come out with a new top-up policy that allows policyholders to get a large cover of up to Rs 95 lakh at a fraction of a cost. But conditions apply. Let’s take a look at it to see if it is worth your time.

Called Super Top-up Medicare (Revised), this policy comes with a deductible that ranges within Rs 2–25 lakh. You can choose from the sum assured (SA) options of Rs 3 lakh to Rs 95 lakh.

A 40-year-old choosing a deductible of Rs 5 lakh and cover of Rs 95 lakh will have to pay an annual premium of Rs 6,552. A sum insured of Rs 20 lakh will cost the person Rs 3,744 a year.

Like any other regular health insurance policy, it covers hospitalisation as well as pre- and post-hospitalisation bills. If your threshold limit is less than Rs 10 lakh, you will be eligible for home treatment reimbursement of up to Rs 15,000. This goes up to Rs 30,000 if your deductible is higher than Rs 10 lakh.

It comes with standard exclusions such as diagnostic test expenses (that do not lead to hospitalisation), sex change surgeries, cosmetic surgeries, unproven treatment procedures, and so on. It does not cover maternity expenses either. Pre-policy issuance health check-ups are mandatory for those over the age of 60.

“This policy is offered by a government-owned insurance company with wide coverage of network hospitals and TPA. The family discount (5 percent), online discount (10 percent) and staff discount (15 percent) help bring down the premium substantially,” says Preeti Zende, Founder, ApnaDhan Financial Services.

On the flipside, she feels the company’s online support and services may not be up to the mark.

The family floater cover does not provide an option to include parents (also the case with the previous version). "The purpose of buying a top-up is to enhance the overall coverage. So, the sub-limits on modern treatment methods are a drawback,” says Abhishek Bondia, Co-founder and Principal Officer, SecureNow Insurance Brokers.

To be sure, however, the insurance regulator has permitted insurance companies to impose sub-limits on modern treatment procedure costs.

How much insurance cover do you really need?

The high sum insured offered by United India Insurance’s Super Top-up Medicare plan is indeed eye-popping. If you choose a deductible of Rs 5 lakh and top-up sum insured of Rs 95 lakh, you will end up with a total cover of Rs 1 crore. That begs the question: how much insurance do you need?

What was clear after the COVID-19 outbreak in India was that a Rs 5-lakh health insurance cover was no longer sufficient for Indian families. Since then, a sum insured of Rs 10 lakh is considered a bare minimum. "Another simple way of calculating the minimum cover requirement is to ensure that it is at least equal to your annual income," says Bondia.

However, health insurance premiums have gone up by 15 percent in 2022, primarily due to rise in COVID-19 claims. Buying a super top-up policy is a simple and cost-effective way of enhancing your health insurance cover.

Top-ups to the rescue

A top-up policy is triggered only after a particular threshold is breached, and is therefore, cheaper than adding another full-fledged health cover to your portfolio.

For instance, say, you have a base policy of Rs 5 lakh and a top-up cover of Rs 15 lakh, and your hospitalisation claim amounts to Rs 7 lakh. Here, the base policy will settle the Rs 5-lakh claim, while the top-up cover will take care of the balance Rs 2 lakh. If your claim is lower than Rs 5 lakh, the top-up will not come into play at all.

The threshold post which the top-up enters the picture is termed ‘deductible’. You need not have a base policy to buy a top-up – you can choose to foot the bill for the expenses up to the deductible limit out of your own pocket and turn to the top-up for the balance amount.

Super top-ups are upgraded versions of top-up policies. In case of the latter, a single claim has to exceed the deductible limit for the top-up to kick in. On the other hand, a super top-up takes the aggregate of multiple claims made, if any, during the year into account while determining whether or not the threshold is breached.

What works

The high sum insured option of up to Rs 95 lakh is a key advantage. The maximum cover under the earlier version was only up to Rs 15 lakh. Likewise, the lower minimum deductible (Rs 2 lakh) is also a plus as most other top-up policies prescribe a threshold of at least Rs 3 lakh or 5 lakh. This gives an opportunity to customers who have had smaller covers of up to Rs 2 lakh so far to enhance their coverage to up to Rs 7 lakh (Rs 2 lakh base policy plus Rs 5 lakh top-up).

What doesn’t

Under the previous version of this product, senior citizens up to the age of 80 could buy the cover. Now, however, this limit has been lowered to 65 years. While it does not violate any regulations, the new entry age limit is a roadblock for older senior citizens and younger individuals looking to enhance their parents’ health insurance coverage in light of the COVID-19 scare in the last 2.5 years.