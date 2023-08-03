Union Mutual Fund appoints Harshad Patwardhan as chief investment officer

Harshad Patwardhan

Union Asset Management Company, the 25th biggest mutual fund house in India, has appointed Harshad Patwardhan as its chief investment officer (CIO), the company announced on August 3.

From 2006 to 2016, Patwardhan served as the CIO-Equities India at JPMorgan (JPM) Asset Management, where he also was a member of JPM's offshore India equity team. Subsequently, he spent five years as the CIO of Edelweiss AMC before transitioning to Girik Wealth Advisors, a portfolio management service, as the CIO.

As per Union AMC, Patwardhan, a B.Tech graduate from IIT Bombay, a PGDM from IIM Lucknow, and a CFA charter holder from the CFA Institute, brings with him over 28 years of extensive experience covering the entire gamut of research and portfolio management in Indian equities.

"We are delighted to welcome Harshad Patwardhan to our leadership team," said G. Pradeepkumar, chief executive officer at Union AMC. "His deep-rooted understanding of capital markets and the investment process aligns perfectly with our mission ... we are confident that his leadership will play a key role in enhancing the fund's performance."

Known for his analytical acumen and visionary leadership, Patwardhan has shown consistent ability to optimize financial performance and foster stakeholders’ trust, the fund house said.

His appointment marks a strategic step towards consolidating Union AMC's position in the industry and further strengthening its robust investment processes.

On his appointment, Patwardhan said, “I am excited to join Union AMC and look forward to working closely with the leadership team .. I see a great opportunity to further enhance our offerings' quality, scale, and scope and work closely with our distribution partners to help our investors achieve their financial goals.”

Union Mutual Fund is co-sponsored by Union Bank of India and Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. Union AMC has average assets under management (AUM) of Rs 10,765 crore as of the April-June quarter FY24.