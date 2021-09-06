MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

Union Bank, Central Bank of India offer the lowest rates on personal loans

Interest rates start at 8.9 percent for a Rs 5-lakh loan

Moneycontrol PF Team
September 06, 2021 / 10:32 AM IST

The unsecured loan segment has seen significant growth during the last 18 months, as COVID-19 took its toll on Indians’ jobs and finances.   Non-performing assets, too, have risen in the personal, consumer and two-wheeler loan segments on the back of financial stress.

It is never a good idea to take a personal loan to take care of your regular expenses. However, if you have exhausted all other options, including gold loans and loans against mutual funds and stock investments, you can look at personal loans. The interest rates continue to be economical, with top ten cheapest bank loans carry interest rates of 8.9-10.05 percent.

Moreover, several banks also offer COVID-19-specific personal loans. Bank of India’s COVID-19 personal loan starts at an interest rate of 6.85 percent.

Ensure that you make use of these concessional rate loans only in times of crisis and pay off the loans as soon as you can to avoid stepping into debt traps.

Close

Related stories

A note on the table

Interest rates on personal loan for all listed (BSE) public and private banks have been considered for data compilation. Banks for which data is not available on their websites have not been considered. Banks are listed in the ascending order on the basis of interest rates, that is, banks offering lowest interest rate on personal loan is placed at top and highest at the bottom. EMI is calculated on the basis of interest rate mentioned in the table for a Rs 5-lakh loan with tenure of five years (processing and other charges are assumed to be zero for EMI calculation). Interest and charges mentioned in the table are indicative and may vary depending on banks’ terms and conditions.
Moneycontrol PF Team
Tags: #banking #Personal Loan
first published: Sep 6, 2021 10:32 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.