 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

Traditional endowment plans looking attractive post-debt funds tax mess? Think again

Preeti Kulkarni
Apr 17, 2023 / 12:20 PM IST

Maturity proceeds of endowment plans with aggregate annual premiums of less than Rs. 5 lakh are tax-free, but returns of 4-6 percent per annum, a long lock-in period and recurring premium commitments blunt the tax edge over debt mutual funds

Traditional endowment policies come with longer lock-in periods and recurring premium payment commitments

A rollback of the long-term capital gains tax advantage on debt mutual funds has presented an opportunity to life insurance agents reeling under the tax blow dealt to endowment plans by Budget 2023.

In the Budget, the finance minister, with effect from April 1, 2023, imposed tax on income earned from endowment policies at maturity if the aggregate annual premium the policyholder pays were to exceed Rs 5 lakh.

So, agents and the life insurance industry went on an overdrive to get individuals to buy endowment policies before March 31, 2023.

Also read | Beware! Insurance agents pushing high-premium policies before March 31 to escape tax