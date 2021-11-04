Top Performing smallcases of Samvat 2077

The BSE Metal index was crowned as the top gainer in the list and soared 112% since November 14, 2020, the Muhurat trading session of last year.

Samvat 2077 has been a historical year for the Indian equity markets. We saw benchmark equity indices like Sensex and Nifty surpass the 60,000 and 18,000 mark respectively for the first time. The jumps have been seen by other indices as well, such as the 30-share index Sensex with 35 percent since last Diwali and other broader indices such as the BSE Midcap and Smallcap with 58% and 77% respectively.

There are a lot of factors that facilitated this jump according to market experts from gentle global liquidity, containment of COVID-19 cases, a sharp recovery in corporate earnings, significant pickup in the pace of vaccination and the reveal of a market-friendly budget.

Looking at sectors, all of them have delivered positive returns to investors. The BSE Metal index was crowned as the top gainer in the list and soared 112% since November 14, 2020, the Muhurat trading session of last year. Other indices such as the BSE Realty, Power, Consumer Durables, Capital Goods and Information technology have gained between 50% and 110%.

On the other hand, Healthcare and the FMCG sectors were underperformers with returns of 25% and 21% respectively.

smallcases are model portfolios of stocks/ETFs based on a theme, idea or strategy. It is a modern investment instrument for investors to build long term diversified portfolios. smallcases are created by SEBI registered professionals. smallcases have brought a lot of flavour to investing as they are created across various strategies, market segments, sectors and risk profiles.

Here is a list of 10 Best Performing smallcases in Samvat 2077, what category they belong to, what strategy they follow and who they are managed by. These smallcases have outperformed Nifty which gave around 40% returns.

A. https://niveshaay.smallcase.com/smallcase/NIVMO_0001 1. Name of smallcase: Mid and Small Cap Focused Portfolio; 156.92%2. Managed by: Niveshaay3. Strategy: This portfolio is comprised of a basket of 15-20 small and mid-cap focused stocks with great business potential.4. In this portfolio, we have covered stocks that are available cheaply and have huge earning potential upside.5. Invests in companies that have the potential to grow at a decent pace, visibility of sustainable profit and also have clarity on the leverage.6. Small-Cap

Mid and Small Cap Focused Portfolio smallcase by Niveshaay

B. https://ethicaladvisers.smallcase.com/smallcase/EHATR_0001 1. Name of smallcase: Metal Revival; 145.56%2. Managed by: Ethical Advisers3. Strategy:(a) This smallcase comprises of metal stocks in the portfolio as the focus.(b) Handpicked stocks that are the best candidates after careful technical and fundamental study, to play the upside.(c) This smallcase was curated for patient medium-term investors with high-risk appetite.4. Small-Cap

Metal Revival smallcase by Ethical Advisers

C. https://omniscience.smallcase.com/smallcase/OMNNM_0001 1. Name of smallcase: Omni DX - Digital Transformation; 128.58%2. Managed by: Omniscience Capital3. Strategy:a. This smallcase comprises of Indian Technology companies enabling global enterprises to accomplish their digital transformation (DX)b. This smallcase provides global diversification to US and European economies and Dollar based revenue providing a hedge against Rupee depreciationc. This smallcase leverages the fact that Indian tech companies have access to the largest pool of digital talent and the capability to hire and train them for delivering DX projects across the globe and across industries4. Large Cap

Omni DX - Digital Transformation smallcase by Omniscience Capital

D. https://piperserica.smallcase.com/smallcase/PSRNM_0002 6. Name of smallcase: Emerging Dominators plus (ED+) by Piper Serica; 123.77%7. Managed by: Piper Serica8. Strategy:d. This smallcase generates alpha equity returns by investing in 12 potential multi-bagger stocks.e. This smallcase comprises of companies that have already created a substantial market presence and are now geared to grow rapidly9. Mid and Small Cap

Emerging Dominators plus (ED+) by Piper Serica smallcase by Piper Serica

E. https://greenportfolio.smallcase.com/smallcase/GPRMO_0003 11. Name of smallcase: High Quality Right Price; 111.56%12. Managed by: Green Portfolio13. Strategy:a. This smallcase invests in stocks that will benefit from the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat themeb. Invests in 15-20 companies that can Multiply Your Wealth in the next 2-4 years with High Quality and Right Price14. Mid and Small-cap

High Quality Right Price smallcase by Green Portfolio

F. https://windmillcapital.smallcase.com/smallcase/SCTR_0010 16. Name of smallcase: Realty Tracker; 105.62%17. Managed by: Windmill Capital18. Strategy:c. This smallcase comprises real estate companies to allow investors to efficiently track and invest in the realty sectord. This smallcase leverages the expectancy of the sector to contribute 13% to the country’s GDP by 2025e. This smallcase leverages the expectancy of the real estate sector in India to reach US$ 1 trillion by 2030.19. Mid and Small-cap

Realty Tracker smallcase by Windmill Capital

G. https://mysticwealth.smallcase.com/smallcase/MWMO_0002 21. Name of smallcase: MWM (MysticWealth Momentum); 104.34%22. Managed by: Mystic Wealth23. Strategy:f. This smallcase is an Automated Momentum Model Portfolio of 20 stocksg. Stocks are selected by a propitiatory algorithm ranking the stocks on price momentumh. It has a trend following overlay on broader markets to sit out the bad days.24. Small-cap

MWM (MysticWealth Momentum) smallcase by Mystic Wealth

H. https://wrightresearch.smallcase.com/smallcase/WRTMO_0003 26. Name of smallcase: Balanced MFT - (Smaller Investments); 101.94%27. Managed by: Wright Research28. Strategy:i. This smallcase is a multi stock portfolio of 20-25 stocks selected from the top 300 universej. This portfolio also contains bonds, gold and international ETFs which are dynamically given higher weightage when markets are volatilek. The rebalance of the portfolio is usually done every month to keep turnover low, the portfolio might also be rebalanced on a weekly basis if market conditions change drastically.

Balanced MFT - (Smaller Investments) smallcase by Wright Research

I. https://www.smallcase.com/smallcase/transporting-india-SCNM_0001 29. Name of smallcase: Transporting India, 97.11%30. Managed by: Windmill Capital31. Strategy:m. This smallcase Rapidly growing logistics companies that are fueled by GDP revival and e-commerce growthn. This smallcase consists of companies that will gain from the boost in growth of the logistics sectoro. This smallcase leverages the trend that generally, the logistics sector grows at 1.5x times the GDP and India is set to be the fastest growing economy among major world economies32. Small Cap

Transporting India smallcase by Windmill Capital

J. https://www.smallcase.com/smallcase/metal-tracker-SCTR_0008 34. Name of smallcase: Metal Tracker; 91.05%35. Managed by: Windmill Capital36. Strategy:p. This smallcase comprises aluminium, copper, manganese, iron & steel and diversified companies to allow investors to efficiently track and invest in the metals and mining sectorq. This smallcase leverages the fact that India currently produces around 95 minerals - 10 metallic, 4 fuel and 3 atomic minerals, 23 non-metallic and 55 minor mineralsr. This smallcase leverages the fact that India is the 2nd largest crude steel producer, 3rd largest producer of coal and 4th largest in terms of iron ore production. It also has the 7th largest bauxite reserves37. Multi Cap

Metal Tracker smallcase by Windmill Capital