Top-performing smallcases - November 2021

November was off to a good start! With the festival of lights inaugurating the month, millions of people celebrated their Diwali and marked a new beginning for the Hindu Calendar commencing Samvat 2078. What looked to be a great start then, saw some volatile couple of days ahead of itself. Negative sentiments were seen throughout the Indian markets and some of them came due to the listing of one tech IPO that seemed a little too stretched out for their valuations. Weak global cues, rising inflation concerns, and rising interest rates (and thus returns) in the US also added to the woes and resulted in selling pressure in the Indian stock markets.

Smallcases are model portfolios of stocks/ETFs based on a theme, idea or strategy. It is a modern investment instrument for investors to build long term diversified portfolios. smallcases are created by SEBI registered professionals. smallcases have brought a lot of flavour to investing as they are created across various strategies, market segments, sectors and risk profiles.

In midst of all this here is a list of Top Performing smallcases in November 2021, these smallcases have also outperformed Nifty which gave -3.35% return in the same month

● Green Energy; 12.34%

● Managed by: Niveshaay

● Strategy:

● This is a portfolio of stocks, which benefit from the energy transition. Energy transition refers to the global energy sector’s shift from fossil-based systems of energy production and consumption — including oil, natural gas, and coal — to renewable energy sources like wind and solar, as well as other sources like biofuels.

● Things like solar panel installations, electric vehicle sales are at record highs

● ESG factors in Investing – Due to ESG factors in Investing, the energy transition will continue to increase in importance.

● Small Cap

Green Energy smallcase by Niveshaay

● IIFL COVID-19 Resilient Portfolio; 8.29%

● Managed by: IIFL Securities

● Strategy:

● IIFL COVID-19 Resilient Portfolio takes a bottom-up approach for stock selection and invests in the companies which are likely to remain resilient during the COVID Pandemic

● As some economic & health indicators are pointing towards downwards revision to the GDP forecast, investing in the COVID resilient sectors would be an ideal strategy to tide over the COVID-wave.

● Large Cap

IIFL COVID-19 Resilient Portfolio smallcase by IIFL Research

● Omni Capital Enablers; 6.96%

● Managed by: Omniscience Capital

● Strategy:

● Capital Market companies that are enabling large infrastructure capitalization

● India is expected to have a capital demand of more than INR 200 lakh crores over the next decade with around 30% equity and 70% debt

● A clever way to take exposure to this is not via the Banks and NBFCs which face high risks, but via a curated portfolio of Capital Market Enablers such as stock exchanges, digital financial infrastructure and rating agencies.

● Small Cap

Omni Capital Enablers smallcase by Omniscience Capital