Time to focus on personal goals and investments after Budget 2022

After each budget, we see some publications refer to how the markets fared one week later, one month later, etc. The stock market is held to be the best judge of how good or bad the Budget is.

This year, too, the stock markets have given a thumbs up on Budget day. Investors will read that the main indices were up 1.5 percent on February 1, 2022. However, from the start of the Budget speech the markets closed 0.2 percent higher. Experts too lauded the Budget as bold, pragmatic and growth oriented. I do believe that providing long-term direction to the economy (India @ 100) is positive, the thrust to capital expenditure and a strong sense of realism in the budget estimates are big positives. Disinvestment targets are reduced at Rs 65,000 crore, fiscal deficit is capped at 6.4 percent of GDP and reasonable estimate of tax targets – all give us the comfort that many of these are achievable. Transparency begets trust, whether it is the government or Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs).

Managed portfolios

When we see the Budget from the point of view of RIAs, the feeling may be mixed. Their clients or investors have their entire portfolio managed by RIAs; and the financial planning or asset allocation approach ensures that these clients have investments in asset classes other than equities alone. Further, there are additional funds waiting to be deployed, and hence equity markets going up sharply may augur well for investments that are already made; but disadvantageous for pending investments, even from the same investor.

If we cast an eye on bond yields which have climbed to 6.85 percent (10-year) after reaching a low of 6.65 percent for the day, the Budget disappointed. The differential means that ten-year bonds lost 2 percent intra-day and at least 1 percent compared to the previous day. This is not just a domestic phenomenon. Inflation has reared its head across the globe on the back on liquidity infused significantly by various Central Banks in the past two years to drive growth post-pandemic. Oil prices have shot up, also on account of geopolitical issues like the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and the drone attacks in the Middle East. If these situations persist, impact on inflation particularly in India on account of oil prices sustaining above $ 75 a barrel are something that RBI will have to worry about. RBI has the ability to take some quick monetary decisions based on the healthy foreign exchange reserves India has, and some announcements are imminent.

Where I think the Budget may have missed an opportunity is to nudge the individual investor to take care of his retirement corpus. Like it did for state government employees, why not allow private sector employees to ask their companies to invest 14 percent (instead of 10 percent currently) of their salary into NPS? Despite all the information that RIAs disseminate, tax sops will certainly help in getting their investors to act.

Create own budget