Three investment options to secure your child’s future

Dev Ashish
Nov 14, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST

The mix of investments largely depends on your time horizon for the same, the size of your target amount, and your risk profile

For parents, saving for their children’s future is among their top priorities. And rightly so. A good course from a good college can set a child’s career on the right track.

While there are several investment options available to secure your children’s future, these are the top three:

·      Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY): for daughters only.

·      Equity mutual funds (MF): for both sons and daughters.

·      Public Provident Fund (PPF): for both sons and daughters.

SSY and PPF Since both are debt instruments, we will discuss them together (though Sukanya Samriddhi is only available for daughters).

When it comes to interest rates, SSY is better at 7.6 percent vs. PPF at 7.1 percent. But that shouldn’t be the only reason to pick SSY over PPF.