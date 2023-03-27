 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Three important things you must check before buying health insurance

Lisa Barbora
Mar 27, 2023 / 07:01 AM IST

Don’t just go for the policy with the lowest premium. Conditions could apply, and you could end up spending a lot more than you saved on the premium.

Co-pay, sub-limits will reduce your claim amount

Adequate health insurance should be an essential part of your financial plan. Not only does it help you cover the cost of health emergencies that land you hospital, it also helps you focus on utilising your savings better given that health-related expenses are taken care of.

Innovations in health insurance have led to the inclusion of day-care and OPD expenses, and even the cost of preventive health checkups, in certain policies for a reasonably priced premium.

If you don’t have any health-related emergencies, it may feel as if the premium paid has been a waste. However, given how expensive medical treatment can be, it is prudent to cover expenses with an insurance policy rather than by dipping into your savings.

Abhishek Bondia, MD and Principal Officer, SecureNow Insurance Brokers, says, “Health insurance is needed for health catastrophes, which can be a costly affair.”