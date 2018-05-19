This week in personal finance: Tips to select a good mutual fund; how credit card usage could impact your future home loan

The world of investing is fraught with many uncertainties. One among them is the sudden change of your money manager. The mutual fund industry, which has been attracting some of the highest inflows in recent times, has seen exactly that with some high-profile exists of chief investment officers or fund manager during recent days.

Among those who have left their funds are Anup Maheshwari, CIO from DSP BlackRock Mutual Fund, Gopal Agrawal, CIO from Tata Mutual Fund and Ravi Gopalkrishnan, head equities from Canara Robecco AMC.

How should investors view such change in their money manager? Often investors are in a quandary when they read about the exit of the CIO/fund manager(s) of a fund they are invested in. It is natural to worry, but irrational to exit the fund without analysing the situation. Here are six things investors should do in this situation.

While the profile and the past performance of the fund manager might be an important element in your decision in choosing the fund you should invest in, choosing a fund involves looking at various other parameters. The task is made difficult by the presence of a plethora of funds in the financial market and selecting the same as per one's risk appetite, becomes very difficult most of the time.

This involves analysing relevant questions like determining your financial goals, your investment plans and the amount of risk one can afford. This planning will eventually demarcate the number of investments you need to do. Therefore, while selecting a fund for investing your money, you should keep these points in mind.

Once invested, a periodic review of the fund is of top priority. Have you assessed how your investment portfolio has been doing? Which are the assets or holdings that are giving you good returns and which are not performing well? Did you give a thought on rebalancing your portfolio?

Asset allocation review & rebalance can be undertaken either at the end of fixed pre-determined time periods such as every year and/or based on significant deviations from one’s original allocations. The tax implications are also important.

However, the rebalancing has to be done only if there are some definite triggers. Here are some of them.

