This week in personal finance: Keep these in mind while filling SIP form; situations where you can lose tax benefits on health insurance

The build-up to the Karnataka polls has hogged the headlines this week. Investors have been cautious and there has not been much action in the stock market despite the ongoing results season. Market sentiments in coming days could be driven by the Karnataka results. A Narendra Modi-led NDA win could add to bullish market sentiments while a loss or a hung assembly could drag markets down.

However, such external developments should not lead you to take your eyes of your long-term financial plan. Your investment plan should go ahead as usual. If this includes starting a new Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) for a financial goal you should start the investment after carefully reading what the plan has to offer. Do not sign on the dotted line blindly leaving the rest to your financial advisor.

Many investors make the mistake of signing a mutual fund SIP form without reading and understanding the features. As an aware investor you should always know how the fund house will deal with our money. Here are 5 important points which one should know while signing their SIP form.

An integral part of your financial plan is to have adequate health insurance for yourself and for your family. Often families rely only on the group health insurance cover offered by their employer. Or each member holds individual policies under which he or she is insured for a small sum.

Given the rising medical inflation, individual health plans with a small quantum of insurance cover may not be sufficient. Have you considered a family floater which as the name suggested is nothing but a health insurance policy for the entire family? Here is how a family floater plan works and how it is a better plan to buy to take care of any medical emergency in your family.

However, there is a catch. A family floater plan is linked to the age of the eldest member and higher the age higher the cost of the premium. Hence, in such cases a floater health insurance policy may not be the best option for families where the eldest member is over 45 years.

Read to know how and why buying separate health covers for your aged parents is better than including them in your family floater plan.

Staying with health insurance, an Out-Patient Department cover, commonly known as OPD cover, is one of the categories of health insurance that opens up an entirely new and unexplored section of the customers for insurance companies. Insurers have recently started experimenting with OPD insurance by adding it as a feature in their health insurance indemnity plans as lifestyle-related health issues is increasingly driving people to doctors for even smaller medical interventions.

Also, there are no preconditions to get an OPD cover with the health insurance policy. If the insurance company agrees to underwrite a profile, the person will automatically get an OPD cover with the policy. Here we tell you how an additional payment for an OPD cover cam come in handy.

A health insurance cover can help you save tax under Section 80D of the Income Tax Act. The upper limit of this deduction is Rs 25,000 for individuals and Rs 50,000 for senior citizens. But, due to lack of awareness of the fine print on provisions of tax law, there are certain situations when even after buying a health insurance policy you will not be able to enjoy tax benefits. Here are some situations where you'll not be eligible for tax deduction for your health insurance purchase.

Taking a loans become imperative at time especially when one can’t meet their aspirations with their current income or due to unforeseen emergencies such as hospitalisation. Personal loans help to achieve smaller goals such as financing marriages, vacations and smaller expenses.

On the other hand, high home prices makes home loan an essential while buying a property. Many borrowers end up opting for both: personal as well as a home loan. As income increases over time or when one receives a one-time cash inflow, a borrower wonders which one should be prepaid first. The emotional answer to this question is to ‘secure’ one’s home by paying off the loan. What is the more logical answer to this question?