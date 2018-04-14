This week in Personal Finance: How to get your tax refund early; when to exit a mutual fund

The new financial year is well on its way. After having completed your tax saving investments for the previous year, it will now be time to file your tax returns. The sooner you do the better, more so if you are hoping to get some tax refund from income tax authorities.

You will be due to get a refund of tax paid if you have paid excess tax during the year through tax deducted at source (TDS) or your tax-saving investments have not been taken into account while computing TDS.

However, many tax refunds get stuck due to improper filling of returns or data mismatch with what you are filing and the figures with the income tax department.

Sudhir Kaushik, co-founder and CFO, Taxspanner.com, says that the primary responsibility of an early tax refund lies with the taxpayer. “Taxpayers around the world have a happy day when their refund cheque or credit arrives. In India, refunds are being processed within. 2-3 months of filing returns or maybe less. Those whose refunds are delayed are mostly responsible themselves because most of the reason are in their control,” Kaushik said.

So, when you file your tax returns, you need to ensure that all details are filled in properly so as to help the tax authorities to process your refunds, if any, quickly.

Follow these simple steps to ensure that your refund is processed early and credited to you

